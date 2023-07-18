Boy Green Daily: Jets Training Camp Arrives, Predicting Breakout Stars

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll be reacting to the beginning of New York Jets training camp. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets training camp is finally here baby!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Aaron Rodgers will have a say in one of the Jets’ key training camp battles?

Several NFL executives provided some bold Rodgers’ takes to our Senior NFL Insider for Heavy, Matt Lombardo.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes that the Jets are “primed” for a playoff return in 2023.

Social Post of the Day

Jermaine Johnson was recently predicted by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report to be the Jets’ “biggest breakout” player in 2023.

After limited playing time in 2022, there is a strong belief around the league Johnson will live up to his first-round status this season.

.@Kris_Knox of @BleacherReport predicted that Jermaine Johnson (@ii_jermaine) will be the #Jets ‘biggest breakout’ player in 2023, ‘could conceivably triple or quadruple [his] numbers’ this season 👀 this workout video has me hyped! 🎥 jermainethealbum #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/a4HlzsSoMg — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 19, 2023

ICYMI

Social Media Poll of the Day

