Jets Could Make $56 Million ‘Splash’ in Free Agency: Insider

The New York Jets could go all-in on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said general manager Joe Douglas is always capable of making a splash. One area he mentioned as a distinct possibility is the safety position in free agency.

The two safety names that were recently floated out by Jets analyst Joe Caporoso from the Badlands Podcast are Cincinnati Bengals star Jessie Bates and Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

“Those two guys are textbook fits” for what they need at safety Caporoso said.

.@ConnorJRogers shared his opinion on #Jets free agency plans: says he would think NYJ "will allocate money" at safety@JCaporoso mentioned #Eagles Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, #Bengals Jessie Bates: "2 guys that are textbook fits" for what they need at safety" 🎙️ Badlands pic.twitter.com/cvMAqpp79s — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 12, 2023

Jets Could Make a Sizable Investment on the Open Market

Jets analyst Connor Rogers also said on the Badlands Podcast that he expects the team to “allocate” some money to the safety spot and predicts a lot of money will be thrown around by NFL teams.

According to Spotrac’s market value projections, both Bates and Gardner-Johnson are expected to receive the bag.

The Bengals safety is expected to make $14 million per season on a multi-year deal. The projection was a four-year deal for $56 million.

While the Eagles defender is expected to command a tad less at a $13.3 million per year evaluation. He is projected to sign a five-year contract for $66 million.

If the Jets signed either of these players at those amounts they’d jump to the No. 9 to No. 10 range among the highest-paid safeties in football, per Over The Cap.

Social Media Reacts to the Possibility of Another Star Being Added

The Jets have arguably the best cornerback tandem in football with DJ Reed on one side and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner on the other.

If you can add a star safety to that mix, some fans have argued Gang Green could have “the best DB core in the league.”

Clark , CGJ or Bates, Reed & sauce will be the best DB core in the league https://t.co/WEPk2BCb69 — Wauce Wardner✈️ 🏝 (@SAUCESZN4) March 12, 2023

One fan asked for Bates who just turned 26 years of age. He is a dynamic playmaker that could provide the Jets with exactly what they’ve been missing on the backend of their defense.

Although not everyone is a fan of spending that kind of financial investment in the safety position. One fan said he would be “ripped” if the Jets paid that price tag.

If they pay a safety $13m+ I’m gonna be ripped. https://t.co/lIJCfyau5i — Tark (@tark24510436101) March 12, 2023

In theory, the Jets already have one-half of the safety equation answered with the trade for Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark. He is a proven durable starter that can be plug-and-play.

Another fan said one of these sexy potential additions could make them the “best secondary in the league.”

One of these guys + Chuck Clark along with Sauce + Reed. That’s the best secondary on the league — Baki (@BakiBasci) March 12, 2023

Both of the players in question are absolute ball hawks.

Bates has intercepted 14 passes in five professional seasons in the NFL. While CJ has 11 picks in four seasons.

Quite frankly the safety position is one of the last missing pieces to the puzzle for the Jets’ defense. They were a top-five unit in football with average to below-average play from that group in 2022 putting it kindly.

If you add that kind of proven entity playing alongside some of the talent Gang Green possesses, they may have a case to be one of the best defenses in all of football heading into 2023.