Ex-Jets Defender Bolts to AFC Contender on New Deal

A former New York Jets defensive back has found a new NFL home in 2022.
The Las Vegas Raiders announced on social media that they have signed veteran Matthias Farley to a contract in free agency.
A Good Landing Spot
The 30-year-old originally entered the NFL back in 2016 as an undrafted free agent.
After initially signing on with the Arizona Cardinals after the draft, he battled for one of those precious final 53-man roster spots but didn’t quite make the cut.
Farley was then claimed off of waivers by the Indianapolis Colts and lasted three seasons there from 2016 through 2019.
The former Golden Domer eventually signed with the Jets and became a key reserve on defense. Although he truly cut his teeth as a special teams warrior and performed well enough to become a team captain.
In those two seasons with Gang Green Farley played in 29 games and started in two of those contests:
- Three pass deflections
- 30 total tackles
- Registered over 532 special teams snaps
Last season he was with the Tennessee Titans and played in all 17 games. Now Farley will continue his NFL career on the opposite coast with a playoff-contending Raiders squad.
Roster Moves
It was reported on Wednesday, July 20 that the Jets were signing former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and special teamer Craig James.
That move became official on Wednesday and in a corresponding move, the Jets placed offensive tackle Greg Senat on the non-football injury list, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
Senat is a player that isn’t expected to make the roster barring an unforeseen pop during training camp.
However, there are much higher hopes for James in the secondary. On top of what he can provide as a depth piece as a corner, the team is excited about his prowess on special teams.
I spoke with the lead NFL reporter for the Pro Football Network Mike Kaye for an exclusive interview on my YouTube channel. He provided some fascinating insight on a player not a lot of people knows much about.
Kaye said James “can be a special teams demon” and was a team captain during his time with the Eagles. He said that if James makes the roster, he will be your forth or fifth cornerback on the depth chart.
You can listen to the full interview by clicking the link here. We previewed Jets training camp and addressed some of the pressing trade rumors around the team.
In any normal year, James would have a very clear path to making the roster considering the Jets’ typical depth at corner. However, this isn’t a normal year.
This offseason the green and white completely flipped the narrative and added some premium pieces to the roster. James will have to fight tooth-and-nail if he wants to still be wearing a Jets uniform when the final 53-man roster is announced.
