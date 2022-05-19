Jets Linked to AFC ‘Fan-Favorite’ Starter in Free Agency

The canvas hasn’t been fully painted yet for the New York Jets ahead of the 2022 season.

There is still more work to be done and thankfully there are plenty of available options to help those endeavors.

A Fascinating Name

Gang Green Nation, a site dedicated to Jets content creation, was recently exploring what moves are left for the team this offseason.

They brought up one name that hasn’t received much buzz this offseason as a possible target and that is former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Joe Schobert:

“Schobert is a productive inside linebacker with experience. He has 5 straight years of over 100 tackles with 3 different teams. He is not a liability in coverage with 10 INTs and 30 PBUs with 10 forced fumbles and 11 sacks. Joe the show or Joe-Bert is a fan favorite and a player who can be a starter immediately if needed. The only questions would be what he would want in compensation and why has he been with 3 different teams in 3 years.”

The 28-year-old is a fascinating player who originally entered the league back in 2016 as the No. 99 overall pick in the fourth round.

While he has been on three different teams over the last three years which doesn’t look great on the surface, Schobert has still remained insanely productive over that time frame:

Only missed one game

Eight interceptions

Over 386 total tackles

Five forced fumbles

This is a proven player who is used to jumping from place to place and still making an impact. This would be a welcomed addition to the room and would bring some stability to a position that lacks it.

The Jets coaching staff really seems to love the young developing options on the roster at linebacker. Although bringing in Schobert can address the present while those youngsters continue to develop behind the scenes.

Who? Who? Who?

It isn’t a matter of ‘if’ but more so a matter of ‘who’ the Jets will add to their linebacking corps.

Gang Green has done a ton of homework on available options in free agency from Reuben Foster to Kwon Alexander.

Clearly, they aren’t satisfied with the current construction of the unit nor should they be.

When you take a gander at the linebacker rotational reps last year they will make you say who the heck are these guys?

Del’Shawn Phillips (appeared in 17 games)

Jarrad Davis (played over 35 percent of the defensive snaps)

Noah Dawkins (played 11 percent of the defensive snaps)

Blake Cashman (participated in 15 percent of the defensive snaps)

Last season was a series of unfortunate events due to injuries, the first year of a system, and oh yeah more injuries.

Gang Green can’t let what happened last year happen again. A series of injuries to the positional group put them in a really bad spot and they didn’t have many other directions to turn.

Schobert is a proven player that can add a level of insurance just in case injuries occur. With his leadership, talent level, and overall adaptability Schobert could slide right into the starting lineup for Gang Green and make an impact.

