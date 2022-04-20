Former Super Bowl Champion Makes Surprising Jets Return: ‘I’m Back Baby’

The New York Jets just beefed up their pass rush ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

On Wednesday, April 20 the team announced that they had re-signed veteran defensive lineman Vinny Curry.

A Stunning Return





Curry jumped on the official Jets social media account to speak with fans directly about his decision saying, “what’s up Jets nation? Vinny Curry here, I’m back baby, and ready to take flight and kick some ass on the way. Let’s go! J-E-T-S Jets!”

It is a shocking return for the 33-year-old (who will be 34 by the start of the 2022 season). He initially signed a one-year deal to join the Jets last March but during the summer the team’s medical staff discovered something strange.

Curry ended up being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that caused an array of issues including the removal of his spleen. Despite that, he was still projected to return in September, but further complications arose and it prevented Curry from “having physical contact for the next three to six months” which robbed him of the 2021 season.

🙏🏾 God Got Me pic.twitter.com/vBWZnVqAXS — Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) August 25, 2021

After stepping away to take care of himself, he is now back and has made a “full recovery.”

A Second Chance at Life and With the Jets





This adds even more depth to the Jets’ defensive line heading into the 2022 NFL draft.

After a slew of injuries destroyed the position last year with Carl Lawson and Curry going down, on top of the attrition during the season, you can never have enough bodies.

That is especially true with head coach Robert Saleh’s system and dedication to rotating guys in early and often.

This is an incredible comeback story for Curry who will now fill the role of a situational pass rusher. When you look at his career to date, that is a position he has thrived in:

32.5 sacks

46 tackles for loss

92 quarterback hits

On an individual basis, Curry has only really had one season where he has dominated at a star level. That was back in 2014 with a career-high nine sacks.

While that number would be spectacular next season for the Jets, they don’t need him to be the straw that stirs the drink. He only has to be a cog in the machine.

Vinny Curry has a dominant bull rush pic.twitter.com/oDwPCmHDPm — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) March 25, 2021

Saleh likes keeping his defensive linemen fresh throughout the game so when the other team is tiring out at the ends of games, that is when his unit can strike.

They have a very interesting combination of guys on the line with grey-bearded veterans, young stars, and a ton of untapped potential.

Despite this addition, the Jets are still fully expected to be in the thick of the EDGE rush market in April’s draft.

With four picks inside the top-38 and two of those inside the top-10, it would be a shocking revelation if they didn’t walk out with at least one true pass rusher in that group, if not a potential double-dip.

