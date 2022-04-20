Jets Jump to Front of Deebo Samuel Sweepstakes Amid New Trade Twist

The shoe that we have all been waiting for has finally dropped.

NFL Insider Jeff Darlington of ESPN shared that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

After weeks of passive-aggressive maneuvers on social media, Samuel has officially taken the next step to making something happen by asking the 49ers to trade him.

After missing out by the narrowest of margins in the Tyreek Hill trade earlier this offseason, the Jets appear ready to go all-in again, but this time for Samuel.

According to the latest odds via Odds Checker, the Jets are now the betting favorites to land the talented playmaker via trade at +400.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said among the teams to consider “as the trade market for Samuel heats up” is the Jets.

While this news is breaking on Wednesday, April 20, Rapoport says that “more than a week ago” he requested a trade.

From NFL Now: For more than a week, the #49ers have been dealing with a major issue in their WRs room, as Deebo Samuel requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/PDuN2TsjHz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

The 49ers have been attempting to make a long-term deal happen but Samuel has been “unwilling to accept or engage in any offer or any discussion”, per Rapoport.

The main reason for that is because the former South Carolina product “wants to be elsewhere.” In addition to wanting a new contract, Samuel has grown frustrated with the way he has been utilized in the 49ers’ offense.

General manager Joe Douglas has developed a sterling reputation as a good salesman. He has moved product and in return has received great value in essentially every trade he has ever executed.

Although the missing feather in his cap has been pulling off that same level of magic with a player coming back to the Jets. All of his great deals have shipped away talent for assets, never the other way around.

The front office has shown a willingness to pull the trigger with their interest in Hill, but it is going to take more than that to get this deal done ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

My reaction to #49ers WR Deebo Samuel officially requesting a trade was just caught on my LIVE stream & I don’t believe I’ll ever top this moment 🤣 ‘okay #Jets let’s go baby time to rally the troops’ #TakeFlight #FTTB pic.twitter.com/9JKhKMhUrE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 20, 2022

The Jets check all of the boxes as a potential partner in a Samuel trade.

They have the cap space to sign him to a long-term deal, which would be a key piece of any deal. Additionally, they have familiarity with the player and him with the scheme with all of the San Francisco connections. Of course, they also have the draft assets to satisfy the 49ers’ thirst for a return on their investment.

Despite the trade request and all the smoke around a potential deal, several big named and informed people in the business have thrown some doubt on this happening:

Meanwhile, my understanding is there's feeling currently* within the #Jets org that WR Deebo Samuel won't be moved at all, unless San Francisco gets a King's ransom, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 20, 2022

NFL Insider Josina Anderson says outside of a “king’s ransom” the Jets don’t believe he’ll be moved.

Continue to hear same thing about Deebo Samuel: While he has requested a trade, #49ers have zero intention of trading him. Some team would have to get crazy — think more than what Dolphins gave up/Jets offered for Hill — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 20, 2022

Connor Hughes of The Athletic added to this by saying from what he is hearing, “the 49ers have zero intention of trading him.”

This is a completely fluid situation and something to monitor leading into the draft.

