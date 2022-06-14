Former Jets Big Man Bolts to NFC on New Contract: Report

A former New York Jets big man has found a new home this offseason.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared late on Monday, June 13 that the Chicago Bears have signed veteran nose tackle Mike Pennel. In a corresponding move, they released linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.

Bears signed free-agent NT

Mike Pennel and released veteran LB Jeremiah Attaochu. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2022

A Familiar Face

The 31-year-old defensive lineman has carved out a nice career for himself in the pros.

Pennel originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2014 out of CSU Pueblo and Arizona State. He has played for six different NFL franchises including the Jets from 2017 through 2018.

He played in all 32 games during his two seasons with the team and started in 10 of those contests. Pennel registered 62 total tackles during that run which is the most combined tackles he has had with any NFL organization in his eight years in the pros.

After a solid year against the run in 2017, Pennel had a breakout campaign in 2018 for the green and white.

Mike Pennel and Steve McLendon are having solid years for the Jets. Both Pennel (1 tech) and McLendon (3 tech) both use the jerk move on their blockers (LG,RG) to get in on the tackle. pic.twitter.com/EUQ7wIbePq — Joe Blewett (@Joerb31) December 27, 2017

According to Pro Football Focus, the former Jets big man had an 86.2 overall grade, 86 run defense grade, and even showed some chutzpah as a pass rusher finishing with a 74.5 grade in that category.

Now he’ll be tasked with trying to recreate the monsters of the midway in the windy city.

We mentioned the corresponding roster move at the top and weirdly enough Attaochu is another former member of the Jets.

He was only on the Jets for one season back in 2018. The former Georgia Tech product suited up for 11 games and registered two sacks, one forced fumble, and five quarterback hits.

A Strange Pipeline Has Developed

If you haven’t taken a recent gander at the full Bears roster as a Jets fan, you should carve out some time to look because the results are pretty interesting.

There are seven ex-Jets players on their current 90-man roster heading into training camp:

Lamar Jackson, defensive back

Cairo Santos, kicker

Noah Dawkins, linebacker

Dakota Dozier, offensive lineman

Trevor Siemian, quarterback

Ryan Griffin, tight end

Pennel, defensive lineman

These players have had varying degrees of success with Gang Green in the past, but to see them all huddled up together on a random NFC team years after most of their tenures is just odd.

One of the most surprising is Dozier who was originally a fourth-round draft choice (No. 137 overall) by the Jets back in 2014. After four years of inconsistency in New York, the former Furman product has done a really nice job bouncing back.

Dozier had spent the last three seasons as a starter for the Minnesota Vikings and now has taken his talents to the division-rival Bears this offseason.

We’ll see how many of these guys make the final 53-man roster come the fall, but this could be a funny storyline when these two squads meet up later this season.

Gang Green will host the Bears in Week 12, but even more important than the game will be a special ceremony that’ll be happening at halftime.

Jets legend Darrelle Revis will be honored on November 27 as he is officially inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

#Jets will have three separate halftime ceremonies to honor new inductees: – Mangold: Sept. 25 vs. Bengals

– Ferguson: Oct. 30 vs. Patriots

– Revis: Nov. 27 vs. Bears Jets also announced a “Ring of Honor Plan” for fans to purchase tix for all 3 games. https://t.co/uDmZcB5nsJ — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) June 2, 2022

