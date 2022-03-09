Russell Wilson Trade Opens Door for Potential Jets Blockbuster Move

One of the biggest quarterback dominoes finally fell on Tuesday, March 8.

The Seattle Seahawks dealt away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal to the Denver Broncos for a bounty of draft selections and players.

The move inside the move is an identity shift for the Seahawks. With Wilson, they were a contender doing everything they could to compete for championships. Without him, they’re now in full rebuild mode, pending another colossal addition at the quarterback position.

That potentially opens the doors for Seattle to do something crazy and with that, the New York Jets would be waiting on line one.

Shortly after the massive trade was announced, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network tweeted out that he’d “call and ask about DK Metcalf, worth a shot.”

I'd call and ask about DK Metcalf….worth a shot. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 8, 2022

With the Seahawks no longer in the title contention picture, it makes a lot of sense that they would start to consider selling off valuable pieces for future assets to help accelerate the rebuild.

Metcalf is a very interesting player who is still only 24 years of age but is now due a massive contract extension.

He is entering the final year of his rookie contract that features a $3.9 million base salary.

The former Ole Miss product has clearly outplayed his original draft position as the No. 64 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft:

216 catches

3,170 yards

29 touchdowns

According to Spotrac’s market value, Metcalf is expected to land a deal that pays him $20.6 million annually on a new multi-year deal. That figure would make him the third highest-paid wide receiver in all of football.

Some Potential Trade Packages to Consider





Since Seattle will want to rebuild this thing, they’d unlikely be willing to pay the price tag it’ll take to keep Metcalf.

That is where the Jets enter the conversation. General manager Joe Douglas has been adamant this offseason that he plans on being very aggressive in adding talent to the roster.

If Metcalf can be had, he absolutely should be the top trade target for Gang Green.

On my YouTube channel, I broke down two potential trade packages that would make sense. You can view the full video and conversation by clicking the link here.

Trade offer No. 1

Jets receive: Metcalf

Seahawks receive: No. 35 overall, 2023 conditional third-rounder (can become a second based on playing time and performance incentives)

One year ago, DK Metcalf caught Budda Baker on the chasedown 🤯 Still unreal. (via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/wnhEYXaD6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2021

Trade offer No. 2

Jets receive: No. 9 overall, Metcalf

Seahawks receive: No. 4 overall, 2023 conditional fourth-rounder (can become a third based on playing time and performance incentives)

The trade value that Seattle would get in return is affected by Metcalf’s contractual status and that any team that deals for him would have to pay him.

Another trade offer that was floated on social media involved the Jets flipping the No. 10 overall pick straight up for Metcalf via SNY.

I understand the premise of the deal on paper, Metcalf’s talent and proven production would be worth the No. 10 pick. While that makes a lot of sense, there is no one in the NFL that would top that deal, the Jets don’t have to bid against themselves here.

If a bidding war ensued, then maybe that could be a part of the conversation. Regardless this is a phone call Douglas absolutely has to make and could be the big-time deal he has been waiting to pull the trigger on.

