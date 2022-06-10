Jets Youngster Makes Bold Declaration: ‘I Will Be a Pro Bowler’

The New York Jets haven’t been very good over the last decade and with that, they haven’t had many representatives in the Pro Bowl.

However, that is set to change according to one of the younger players on the team.

Some Big Time Noise

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams spoke with the media on Thursday, June 9, and had a bold proclamation ahead of the 2022 season:

“I like to speak it into existence so I will be a Pro Bowler this year.”

#Jets LB Quincy Williams (@quincywilliams_) declared that he is going to be a Pro Bowler this year, ‘I like to speak it into existence so I will be a Pro Bowler this year’ 👀: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp @racersfootball pic.twitter.com/YgaI6SzjCT — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 9, 2022

The Jets haven’t had a Pro Bowler since 2019 and that was Jamal Adams who is no longer on the team.

Prior to that, they had a pair of special teamers in 2018 (Jason Myers and Andre Roberts) and Adams also earned the nod.

In other words, it has been slim pickings recently and a fresh face at the Pro Bowl would be a welcomed sight for Jets fans.

Here is an interesting fun fact, only five linebackers in Jets franchise history have ever been elected to the Pro Bowl.

The last one was Jonathan Vilma during that amazing 2005 season:

173 combined tackles

128 of those of the solo variety

Fingers Crossed

Clearly, Quincy is betting on himself, but so is the Jets organization.

Gang Green hasn’t made any significant additions to the linebacking corps this offseason.

That isn’t by accident, it is because the coaching staff believes in Williams making a tremendous leap in 2022.

The Jets have done some homework on Kwon Alexander, but his potential addition to the team has no impact whatsoever on Williams. He’ll be at worst a depth piece and at best will line up in that third starting spot in the 4-3 scheme.

The 25-year-old (who will turn 26 by the start of the 2022 season) is entering the final year of his contract worth $2.54 million.

After joining the Jets via the waiver wire in September, Williams quickly jumped into the starting lineup.

He played in 16 games and started in 13 of those contests:

110 total tackles

73 of those tackles were solo

Nine tackles for loss

#Jets LB Quincy Williams (@quincywilliams_) plans on being more vocal in 2022, ‘I got a year under my belt so I’m trying to prestige up like that @CallofDuty term’ 🤣 + ‘I feel like I’ve earned my stripes a little bit so my words mean something’: 🎥 @nyjets @EGreenbergJets pic.twitter.com/48wLvK9o9x — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 22, 2022

Williams brought an incredible hit stick and a relentless motor. Although one of the things he is learning this offseason is pacing.

In 2021 he ran around like a chicken with its head cut off hitting anything that moved. This offseason Williams has been working on slowing down and making sure he is being a smarter football player.

Remember since he joined the team so late last year, Williams had to learn the playbook on the fly. This will be his first full offseason with the Jets and it seems to be having a tremendous impact early on.

If Williams was able to have that level of success last year, just imagine what he’ll be able to do in 2022. A Pro Bowl nod might be an ambitious goal for Williams, but that is exactly what you want these players to strive for.

