There has been rampant speculation this offseason about the future of New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

He is only two years into his NFL career but has been mired with issues regarding his weight and injury concerns.

Now it looks like he could’ve played his last snap with the green and white.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Stunning Bombshell

Play

Video Video related to insider drops bombshell: ‘ship has sailed’ on 23 year old jets building block 2022-04-26T10:04:04-04:00

NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler joined the NFL Rhodes Show with Lindsay Rhodes and dropped an absolute bombshell:

“We don’t talk enough about the Jets going in that direction (taking an offensive lineman at No. 4 overall). There are plenty of people around the league that think he’ll never put on a Jets jersey again. Yeah, they think that ship has sailed.”

.@dpbrugler says ‘there are plenty of people around the league that think Mekhi Becton will never put on a #Jets jersey ever again, yeah they think that ship has sailed’ 😳👀 📻 #NFLRhodesShow w/ @lindsay_rhodes #TakeFlight #NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/HcgAp8vKxt — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 26, 2022

Brugler explained that this move would be preceded by Gang Green selecting Ikem Ekwonu with the No. 4 overall pick out of NC State. Then in theory Becton could be traded during the 2022 NFL draft or shortly thereafter.

The big man out of Louisville still has two more years left on his rookie contract plus a fifth-year option through 2024.

This is a developing story we’ll provide new details as they become available.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Are ‘All In’ on Trading for Pro Bowl WR in Blockbuster Deal: Report