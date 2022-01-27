Jets Listed as ‘Potential Buyer’ for Superstar NFC Running Back

The New York Jets are in the market for playmakers on offense.

While they discovered a few rising stars of their own in Elijah Moore and Michael Carter, they still need more talent on the offensive side of the ball.

One way they could look to add some star power is via the trade market. With an abundance of draft picks and cap space, the Jets have more wiggle room than the normal NFL team.

In a recent column for NFL dot com, Nick Shook explored the New Orleans Saints dire roster situation after Sean Payton surprisingly announced his exit as the head coach.

In his article, Shook examined which Saints players could be moved this offseason as the team shifts into rebuild mode.

One player that made the list was superstar running back Alvin Kamara.

If the Saints decided to trade him “post-June-1” they could save over $11.5 million in cap space. For a team that is currently $74 million over the cap, that could create some major flexibility.

The Jets were one of four teams that were listed as “potential buyers” for the talented running back.

Now in most of these kinds of situations, the team that is looking to shed salary is trying to dump a player that is over the hill or overpaid. In this particular situation, Kamara is really good and is being paid like it, however, the Saints still need to create cap space by any means necessary.

While the five-time Pro Bowler has never recorded a 1,000-yard rushing campaign, he has sure made a lot of other big-time plays:

67 combined touchdowns

4,238 rushing yards

373 receptions

There is no other way to put it, Kamara is the modern-day NFL running back. He can run between the tackles, can catch the ball out of the backfield, and can be moved around the offensive formations like a swiss army knife.

To potentially pair one of the game’s best running backs with a young rising stud in Carter would be a dream come true. That 1-2 punch could create a beautiful foundation for this Jets offense to launch from in 2022.

A Chance to Correct History





Play



This wouldn’t be the first time the Jets had a chance to bring Kamara on the team.

Back during the buildup to the 2017 NFL draft, there were a lot of rumors floating around that AK was a favorite of the Jets front office.

According to Manish Mehta formerly of the New York Daily News, “there were some” in the Jets draft room pleading with then-general manager Mike Maccagnan to make a move for the former Tennessee product.

Instead of the bold move to trade up, Maccagnan opted for the “safer, more deliberate route” and well the rest is history.

Now the Jets have an opportunity to correct history and hop back in the time machine and still get an uber-talented Kamara who is still only 26 years old (will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season).

Gang Green needs playmakers, regardless of the position they play, and there is no question Kamara would be a puzzle piece fit in this offense. If there is a way to steal him from the Saints this offseason, the Jets brass has to seriously explore it.

