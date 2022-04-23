Jets ‘Have Made Calls’ on Record Breaking WR: Report

The New York Jets have been doing some final prep ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Gang Green has “made some calls” on Nebraska Football wide receiver Samori Toure.

On the #NFLDraft wide receiver front, I’m told both the Giants & Jets have made calls inquiring on Nebraska WR Samori Toure. 18 teams total on Toure between top 30 visits (Chiefs, Colts, Packers, Seahawks, Bengals), extra work & calls. Former FCS standout had 2 TDs at Shrine gm — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) April 23, 2022

Toure is a very interesting name at 24 years of age.

The talented stud finished as the all-time leading receiver back at Westview High School, despite that, he was only rated as a two-star coming out into college free agency.

He started his career at Montana (FCS) and “rewrote” the record books as draft analyst Dane Brugler described in The Beast during his 2019 campaign:

87 catches

1,495 yards

13 touchdowns

Sadly he was unable to follow that up in 2020 due to a canceled season from COVID. So Toure decided to transfer to Nebraska for his final college campaign and displayed plenty of flashes.

While his overall numbers weren’t anywhere near as impressive he did show an affinity for the big play. Toure’s two 70-plus yard catches last year were second in college football only behind Jameson Williams out of Alabama, per Brugler.

All in all, the talented receiver is projected as a “priority free agent” according to his draft grade from The Beast. That means as soon as the NFL draft comes to an end, he is expected to have a variety of options from teams looking to sign him to their 90-man rosters including the Jets.

It has been a heavy assumption by fans and media analysts alike that if the Jets stay at their pick will select the best available wide receiver at No. 10.

However, if you were to play the devil’s advocate approach to this theory, then why have they so heavily pursued other big-name veteran wideouts? If they would’ve landed Tyreek Hill, as they were so close to doing, they assuredly wouldn’t have taken another wide receiver with that first-round draft choice.

Then insert all the other names that have been available that they did their homework on this offseason like Amari Cooper, Robert Woods, or maybe not available like AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, or even Deebo Samuel.

Now you can interpret this in a number of ways. Perhaps all of these opportunities were unique in their own way to acquire a stud talent and it says nothing about how the Jets feel about this draft class.

However, you can easily flip that narrative and suggest Gang Green has legitimate questions about the receivers available in this class and would much rather hit the eject button by getting someone proven instead. This would explain why they have been so aggressive in their varied pursuits.

If that is the case perhaps the Jets don’t use a first-rounder on a wide receiver and instead choose to play the waiting game.

By employing that strategy the green and white could opt for a quantity versus quality conversations. Instead of using a premium asset on a wideout, they can throw multiple dart throws at the position on days two and three.

Definitely something to consider as we close in on the draft and an alternate strategy the team could choose to employ.

