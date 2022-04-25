Former Jets Castoff Earns Tryout With NFC Squad: Report

With a fresh offseason comes new opportunities for players to change their football destinies.

That is very much the case for former New York Jets castoff Jojo Natson who earned a tryout with the Chicago Bears during their voluntary offseason training activities.

Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times was the first to share the news on social media.

The #Bears open a three-day mini-camp Tuesday at Halas Hall. Of the 61 players on the roster (plus 5 tryout players), 38 are holdovers from the Ryan Pace era — 27 from the 53-man roster in Week 18. pic.twitter.com/wMc9jvnD1a — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) April 19, 2022

Another Chance to Make History





The 28-year-old wideout originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of the 2017 draft class.

After initially signing with the Indianapolis Colts after the draft, he was waived at the final roster cuts. Two days later in September of 2017, Natson signed with the Jets practice squad.

The 5-foot-7, 153-pound lightweight appeared in seven games for the Jets, but mostly contributed on special teams as a returner.

When you have that kind of size, you better bring something elite to the table and Natson certainly does with his 4.38 speed.

After the year he wasn’t re-signed and has bounced around the league with the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, and now most recently with the Bears.

He participated in a three-day minicamp and was one of five players that were trying out for the team. Just because he didn’t sign yet, doesn’t mean he won’t. Most NFL teams will wait until the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft before they put pen to paper on some of these late free agent contracts.

An Issue Highlighted





Speaking of depth at wide receiver, that is something the Jets currently lack ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

From last season until now, they have only lost pieces with Jamison Crowder signing with the Buffalo Bills and Keelan Cole remains unsigned.

In 2021 people were saying they needed more help at wide receiver, yet they have done nothing so far. The draft is a great opportunity to add some talent, but you can’t let everyone know what you’re doing or you open up the opportunity for another team to trade up in front of you to swipe a position of need you so desperately desire.

It would behoove the green and white to explore the veteran waters to add a body that at the very least can be the break the glass emergency if you swing and miss during the draft.

Everyone has been flooding the social media streets with the Jets’ desire to land a true No. 1 wide receiver and that is true. However on top of that inevitable add, whether that be via trade or the draft, they’ll still need some additional depth.

The NFL is an extremely violent game and injuries are going to happen, especially for the Jets who have had an alarming amount over the last few years. It is paramount for the green and white to protect themselves and ensure that Zach Wilson has plenty of targets to throw to next season.

You’d much rather have too many weapons than not enough if you have the choice and the Jets certainly do with their resources.

