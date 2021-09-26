Jets Should Take a Chance on ‘the Biggest Bust in NFL History’

The New York Jets have done a fabulous job improving several facets of their roster since general manager Joe Douglas took over.

Although there is only so much you can do in such a short amount of time.

Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will this Gang Green roster. One way they can accelerate that rebuild is by taking chances on damaged goods.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Lighting a Golden Opportunity up in Flames





Play



Titans Select Georgia T Isaiah Wilson with No. 29 Pick in 2020 NFL Draft The Tennessee Titans select Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson with the No. 29 overall pick in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Watch the 2020 NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: bit.ly/2M1n3Kd For More Titans NFL Action: bit.ly/2LWlmxy #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp For more Titans action:… 2020-04-25T17:00:25Z

In the build-up towards the 2020 NFL draft, former Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was a rising star.

The 6-foot-6, 350-pound behemoth was a marvel to behold and someone many thought could be a franchise-caliber cornerstone.

He ended up being taken with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Although things never clicked during the transition from college to the pros.

He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list several times by the team during his rookie season. Although the lowlight was when Wilson attended a party at Tennessee State University in which police responded to “the smell of marijuana at an off-campus apartment and reported that the player went to the second-floor balcony where he appeared briefly to consider jumping. Following that incident, the former Georgia product was arrested and charged with a DUI.”

A little less than a year after he was drafted, the big man was sent to the Miami Dolphins in a stunning trade. If trading your first-round draft choice 11 months after selecting him wasn’t bad enough they had to attach a seventh-round pick for the Dolphins to even take him on as they sent a seventh-rounder back in the deal.

He lasted all of three days before Miami released him due to showing up for his physical late and skipping several workouts.

Six months have gone by and there have been zero developments on his NFL future, until now.

Jets Should Take a Flier on a Talented Big Man





Play



Video Video related to jets should take a chance on ‘the biggest bust in nfl history’ 2021-09-26T08:00:20-04:00

The big man took to Instagram to reveal a lengthy statement about what has transpired the last few months and his future in the sport:

“Some of you may know me as the biggest bust in NFL history. Today I write to you as Isaiah Wilson. Before the fame and the glamour, I was just a kid trying to make history as the best player out of New York City. As time went on and success came my way I struggled. I lost myself. I lost my mental. I’m not asking for forgiveness, but hoping for a second chance. With the time I’ve had away from the game, I learned so much about who I am as a human. I now am ready to step back on that field with pride, integrity, and passion.” (the statement was shortened for brevity)

Former #Titans first round pick Isaiah Wilson says he's ready to return to football via a lengthy Instagram post that discusses mental health. pic.twitter.com/wbZs0PDSPM — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) September 25, 2021

The Jets have very questionable depth on the offensive line so it would behoove the squad to throw a dart on an obviously talented piece of clay who could prove to be the team’s long-term right tackle of the future.

Signing Wilson would be a coming home of sorts for the big man who was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York.

While he has clearly gone through some trials and tribulations early in his professional career, it really sounds like Wilson has learned from the mistakes of his past and matured.

The youngster is still only 22 years of age and still possesses the elite physical gifts to be a Pro Bowl-caliber right tackle in this league for a long time.

Imagine a starting offensive tackle combination of Mekhi Becton (6-foot-7, 364 pounds), Wilson (6-foot-6, 350 pounds) protecting Zach Wilson in 2022.

That dream could become a reality if Douglas is willing to take a flier on this talented albeit troubled offensive tackle.

This is the ultimate low risk vs high reward scenario.

If Wilson hasn’t overcome his maturity issues, the Jets can simply cut bait and move on. Although if they take a chance and he has truly reformed, then this could be one of the biggest steals in NFL history.

Also, another factor in all of this is Wilson doesn’t have much experience at the NFL level. With the Titans, he only played in four snaps (three offensive, one special teams).

If he signed with the Jets, I’d imagine 2021 would be the equivalent of a redshirt year. You could bring him into your system, let him learn the scheme, and develop his talents.

Gang Green has a bit of a luxury with their offensive tackle situation in 2021. While Becton is hurt right now, the team is still extremely hopeful he’ll return at some point this season, they still have two capable starters in his absence. George Fant and Morgan Moses can hold down the fort, but the future of both players is unclear.

Moses signed a one-year deal this summer. While Fant has an additional year on his contract through 2022 and the Jets could get out of it and save over $8 million by releasing him next offseason.

This could be a perfect situation for the youngster to get back on his feet, continue honing his craft, all while making sure he keeps his head on straight. In this particular scenario, he wouldn’t have any pressure to be the star he was once projected to be, instead, he can humbly work behind the scenes and out of the spotlight as a backup.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Talented Jets WR Featured in Compelling Trade Proposal