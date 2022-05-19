Retired Jets Pro Bowler Interested in ‘NFL Comeback’

For the first time in a long time, there appears to be a ton of positivity and optimism around the New York Jets.

There is a lot of praise coming from a variety of outlets and fans are starting to believe this could be their best season in years.

Those infectious vibes have now reached the NFL retirement home.

Are You Saying There Is a Chance?

Jets season ticket holder NYJ Matt tweeted out a photo of the new starting cornerback tandem for Gang Green in Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner and DJ Reed Jr.

Another fan tagged two former Jets stars under that post: Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie. That prompted Cro to respond by saying, “this has nothing to do with us. These guys are going to [be] special as long as they keep the main thing, the main thing. Special group, wish I was back in shape or form in the coaches.”

This has nothing to do with us. These guys are going to special. As long as they keep the main thing the main thing. Special group wish I was back in shape or form in the coaches room @woodyjohnson4 @nyjets — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) May 16, 2022

Cromartie also tagged Jets owner Woody Johnson in that plea to return to the team in some form or fashion.

He announced his retirement back in 2018, after not playing football during the 2017 season.

The former Florida State product initially entered the league as the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft.

During his 11-year career in the pros, Cromartie played for four different NFL franchises. In that time span, Cromartie quickly earned a reputation as one of the true athletic freaks at the position:

31 interceptions

117 pass deflections

Over 417 total tackles

Currently the 38-year-old is in the midst of his next career path as the cornerback’s coach for Texas A&M. He has held that role since 2021.

A Weakness Into a Strength

An NFL comeback is unlikely as a player and Cro’s return as a coach will likely have to wait for now with Gang Green. Although his knowledge of the game would be a welcomed addition to the defensive coaching staff’s room.

Currently, Tony Oden serves as the Jets cornerback’s coach and senior defensive assistant. He followed head coach Robert Saleh back in 2021 from the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Cromartie and Revis being brought up are quite topical. That was the last really elite cornerback tandem the Jets have had at the top of their depth chart.

All in all, they spent four seasons together with the Jets in two separate stints:

2010 through 2012

A reunion in 2015

During that run together the Jets had a unique advantage of having two shutdown corners that could take away the opponent’s top two wide receivers.

That allowed the coaching staff to play 9-on-9 football and were able to executive some crazy concepts with that flexibility.

Now the Jets have a chance at a brand new version with Reed and Gardner.

Sauce brings elite physical traits at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. While Reed doesn’t have anywhere near the same size at just 5-foot-9, 193 pounds he is incredibly feisty.

While these players aren’t at the same level yet as Cromartie or Revis, if the Jets can get half of that impact they’ll be in great shape this season.

