Jets Fans Angrily React to Missing out on Amari Cooper, Cowboys Trade

It is fair to say that New York Jets fans are not very happy right now.

On March 12 NFL Insider Josina Anderson broke the news that the Dallas Cowboys were trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round draft choice and a swapping of sixth-rounders.

Gang Green fans were begging the team to make a play for the talented wide receiver when it was rumored he became available a few weeks ago. Not only did they not land him, but after seeing the draft compensation, fans are furious they didn’t get it done.

I’ll be candid, on top of my job as the digital reporter for the Jets, I’m also a fan of this team and I couldn’t help but be a bit angry at the proceedings.

I COULD HAVE FOUND MORE LOOSE CHANGE UNDER MY COUCH THAN WHAT THE #BROWNS JUST GAVE UP TO GET AMARI COOPER FROM THE #COWBOYS! pic.twitter.com/aM2Cbv51nb — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 12, 2022

Some Jets fans saw this coming like NYJ Matt on Twitter:

When I find out a team not named the Jets trades a 2023 Day 3 pick for Amari Cooper #Jets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Qe5xrEq2PS — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) March 11, 2022

The Jets have traded late picks in recent memory, some Jets fans are wondering why not now?

I'm sorry but that's just gross. We're happy to trade a 6th round pick for Joe Flacco but not a 5th round pick for Amari Cooper??? Make it make sense. Big "L" for Joe Douglas and the organisation here. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️#Jets #TakeFlight #NFL https://t.co/Sgz3k81g1x — Dan Rob H. (@danrobh93) March 12, 2022

Others were ready to throw their anger at certain individuals in the front office

Jets have 9 draft picks, and didn’t want to use ANY on Amari Cooper… lol Joe Douglas is a fraud https://t.co/toeY1wQg6e — ThiccDadof4 🌹 (@Ellison_utes) March 12, 2022

This was only the tip of the iceberg, if you’d like to see more and there is plenty of it, just search Amari Cooper and the word Jets on Twitter, enjoy.

Some Interesting Insight





When you consider the very low cost it required to trade for Cooper, why weren’t the Jets involved?

Connor Hughes of The Athletic shared on Twitter that Gang Green was “never heavily in” on Cooper. He said they looking into it, but it “was never considered a realistic option or someone they pursued.”

The #Jets were never heavily in on Amari Cooper. They did their homework, but it was due diligence. He was never considered a realistic option or someone they pursued. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 12, 2022

Apparently one of the biggest points of contention was Cooper’s massive contract. Dallas wouldn’t do a trade “based on a reworked deal” so this was one of those take it ‘as is’ kind of sales.

Cooper’s contract was one of the main reasons things never progressed with the #Jets. He’s no longer the player worth that much money. Cowboys would not deal based on a reworked deal. A trade meant you had to absorb contract in current state. New York wasn’t doing that https://t.co/vdQJ2zAvXr — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 12, 2022

The other piece to the puzzle is that the Jets felt like they couldn’t afford to spend that kind of money at wide receiver with how many other needs they have. In other words it would have been a luxury they couldn’t afford in their eyes.

Bleacher Report’s lead NFL draft analyst Connor Rogers says another reason the team didn’t pursue a trade was that they “like this wide receiver class.”

#Jets like this WR class. The varied skill sets and more notably the cost effective pairing with Wilson long term There’s risk to that, but that’s where they are at https://t.co/7cmZe6mTMb — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) March 12, 2022

Rogers brings up an excellent point if money truly was the biggest issue here, then a wide receiver in the draft is going to come a lot cheaper.

These are all rational takes that make sense from people in the know, however, there is no way the Jets shouldn’t have been more in on this.

General manager Joe Douglas said the team was in a position to be in on any trade talk that comes up this offseason. For a collection of day three picks, the Jets couldn’t find a way to bring in a true No. 1 wide receiver?

With all of the cap space and picks they have, the Jets brass better have a plan at wide receiver or else the torches and pitch forks will be ready this offseason.

