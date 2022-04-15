Jets, Cowboys Likely Trade Partners for Massive Draft Day Deal

There has been a lot of smoke around the New York Jets possibly making some big-time moves this offseason.

Some of that talk has been for superstar trades and the rest of it has circled around moving up or down in the 2022 NFL draft.

Well, the latest commentary has fueled talk of another mega-deal possibly coming to fruition.

A Bold Statement





Play



Mock Draft Monday, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid: Jets 7-Round Mock Boy Green is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid: – 7-round New York Jets mock draft! – Which prospects are puzzle piece fits with Gang Green? – NYJ trades up for Tyler Linderbaum in the backend of R1? Make sure you like the video and smash that subscribe button! 2022-04-15T00:24:14Z

Dallas Cowboys owner and grand poobah Jerry Jones recently spoke with the media and was quite transparent with his intentions to trade up in April’s draft:

“I would trade up in this draft. Just going in as much as you could say about it until you see what’s there or who’s on the other line but yeah I would trade up since we’re down as low as we are in those first two, three rounds if we had a chance to and someone we really coveted was sitting at the bottom and we were able to trade up there and get them.”

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys would be interested in trading up in this month’s draft pic.twitter.com/AJbXijPJY8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 13, 2022

That was interesting phrasing there from Jones saying, “I would trade up.” Well thankfully he is the owner, president, and general manager so if he wants to trade up it is literally in his job description to be able to do so.

If Dallas ended up going through with it, that would be the first time in a while that they moved up in round one.

According to Clarence Hill Jr of the Star-Telegram, the last time the Cowboys moved up in the first round was back in 2012.

Dallas went from the No. 14 overall pick to the No. 6 overall pick in a deal with the then St. Louis Rams. In that trade, they landed LSU defensive back Morris Claiborne, who would later spend two seasons with the Jets.

Although if the Cowboys want to trade up this time around they’ll have to launch from even further back at the No. 24 overall pick.

What a Deal Could Look Like





Play



The Jets Zone: Deebo Samuel trade, Mel Kiper mock reaction Boy Green hops on LIVE to talk Deebo Samuel trade, reaction to the latest Mel Kiper Jr mock draft, and a HUGE tease coming up on a BIG time guest talking New York Jets and the 2022 NFL Draft! 2022-04-14T05:05:05Z

With Dallas looking to make a splash trade up, there have been whispers that a likely trade partner could be the Jets in the first round.

The No. 4 pick is out of the question, but the No. 10 overall pick is “absolutely a possibility” according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

The No. 10 overall pick is worth 1,300 points according to the NFL draft value chart. While Dallas’ pick (No. 24) is worth 740 points.

So America’s Team will have to find a way to make up at least 560 points for the deal to make sense. The price tag could be even higher than that because every team that trades up typically has to pay an additional tax.

All in all the Cowboys have nine picks in this 2022 NFL draft: one in each of the first four rounds, four more in the fifth round, and finally one in the sixth round.

For that kind of trade-up, a deal from Dallas would have to include the No. 24 pick (first-rounder), No. 56 pick (second-rounder), and a 2023 first-round draft choice.

Here is what the Jets draft would look like in 2022 if they pulled the trigger on that deal:

No. 4 overall (first-round)

No. 24 overall (first-round)

No. 35 overall (second-round)

No. 38 overall (second-round)

No. 56 overall (second-round)

No. 69 overall (third-round)

No. 111 overall (fourth-round)

No. 117 overall (fourth-round)

No. 146 overall (fifth-round)

No. 163 overall (fifth-round)

The Jets would have multiple picks in each of the first five rounds, excluding the third. Plus multiple firsts in the 2023 class. This would be the perfect blend of competing now and in the future with this trade.

