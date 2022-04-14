Former Jets QB Inks New Deal With NFC Squad: Report

An ex-New York Jets quarterback will continue his NFL career after receiving a new deal.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz was the first to share the news on social media that Geno Smith had re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

It ended up being a one-year deal that can be worth up to $7 million, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared the financial terms of the deal.

The Seattle Seahawks and QB Geno Smith are finalizing a one-year extension worth up to $7M, per source. Smith will see a bump in pay after throwing for 701 yards, five touchdowns to one interception while Russell Wilson was out. @Schultz_Report 1st on Smith returning. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 14, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Finally an Opportunity to Start





Play



Mock Draft Monday, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid: Jets 7-Round Mock Boy Green is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid: – 7-round New York Jets mock draft! – Which prospects are puzzle piece fits with Gang Green? – NYJ trades up for Tyler Linderbaum in the backend of R1? Make sure you like the video and smash that subscribe button! 2022-04-14T11:59:57Z

The 31-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks serving as the backup to Russell Wilson.

Although last season he got an opportunity to step into the starting role in earnest for the first time since his days with the Jets back in 2014.

The former West Virginia product played in four games and started in three of those contests:

68.4 completion percentage

5 touchdowns to 1 interception

Threw for 702 passing yards

This offseason the Seahawks pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade sending their franchise quarterback to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul featuring three players and five draft selections.

One of the players they got in return was fourth-year quarterback Drew Lock who was immediately thrust into the new-look quarterback competition with Wilson out of the picture.

An Opportunity of a Lifetime





Play



The Jets Zone: Deebo Samuel trade, Mel Kiper mock reaction Boy Green hops on LIVE to talk Deebo Samuel trade, reaction to the latest Mel Kiper Jr mock draft, and a HUGE tease coming up on a BIG time guest talking New York Jets and the 2022 NFL Draft! 2022-04-14T05:05:05Z

After biding his time as a journeyman backup quarterback with three different NFL organizations (New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Seahawks), Smith now has a chance to change his football destiny.

The veteran had been negotiating with the Seahawks “for weeks” dating back prior to free agency, according to Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated.

This will be his first legitimate opportunity to earn a starting gig in the NFL since he left the Jets, per Smith.

He originally entered the league as the No. 39 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft by Gang Green. Smith spent four years with the Jets, the length of his rookie contract.

Geno Smith leads the #Jets to a game-winning field goal in Atlanta on Monday Night Football. LEARN MORE ABOUT JET X: https://t.co/d8R22lvNE9 pic.twitter.com/PlI5Sk2H1I — Jets X-Factor (@jetsxfactor) July 23, 2020

In his first two seasons, he served as a starter and then in his final two seasons he was a backup:

28 touchdowns to 36 interceptions

5,962 passing yards

57.9 completion percentage

One of the highlights of his time with the Jets was in the regular-season finale back in 2014 against the Miami Dolphins. Smith threw for 358 yards (career-best at the time), had a perfect passer rating, and tossed three touchdown passes (also another career-best at the time).

Quite a day for Geno Smith. Set single-game career best in yards (358), had a perfect passer rating and tied a career-best with 3 TDs. — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) December 28, 2014

Smith went through a lot of trials and tribulations during his time with the Jets but has had over four years to mature and learn from his mistakes.

While he only managed a 1-2 record as a starting quarterback last season for the Seahawks, the problems went far beyond him.

In his limited opportunities he showed some real poise and flashes that he can still be a starting quarterback in this league. With minimal competition in the Seattle quarterback room this offseason, there is no reason why Smith shouldn’t seize the opportunity.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Have Shown ‘a Ton of Interest’ in 2-Time All Pro’s Brother