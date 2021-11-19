Jets Double Dip on Defense, Snag 1-Year Wonder in ESPN Mock Draft

The New York Jets are set to extend the longest active playoff drought in the NFL by missing the postseason for the 11th consecutive time in 2021.

With that being the case, it’s time for Gang Green fans to start preparing for the NFL draft before Thanksgiving like usual.

Jordan Reid is the newest NFL draft analyst at ESPN and he revealed his first mock draft at his new stop.

In this first round mock the green and white had No. 3 and No. 10 (based on ESPN Football Power Index projections):

Third overall: Derek Stingley Jr, cornerback, LSU

“He has a skill set and ceiling that is reminiscent of former Ohio State corner Marshon Lattimore, who was drafted No. 11 overall by the Saints in 2017. Stingley would be a clear improvement over New York’s current corners.”

Top players that were still available when the pick was made:

Evan Neal, offensive tackle, Alabama

Kyle Hamilton, safety, Notre Dame

George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

There is no question the Jets need a true No. 1 cornerback and Stingley has the potential to be that caliber of player. He is an extremely risky pick that has barely played this year thanks to foot surgery back in October.

On top of that, we haven’t seen the same insane production from 2019 over the last two years.

Tenth overall: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan (underclassmen)

“Ojabo, a former high school teammate of 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh, is the exact type of prospect the Jets should covet to place alongside a healthy Carl Lawson in 2022. The Jets can fill both of their biggest need positions — corner and edge — with their two top-10 picks.”

Top players that were still available when the pick was made:

Kaiir Elam, cornerback, Florida

Chris Olave, wide receiver, Ohio State

Tyler Linderbaum, interior offensive lineman, Iowa

This is the textbook definition of a one-year wonder. A relative unknown heading into the year with no prior history of success and then a sudden explosion out of nowhere.

Ojabo has 10 sacks, five forced fumbles, and has been an absolute game wrecker.

The Jets have Carl Lawson, but how soon will he be ready coming off a ruptured Achilles? Will he be the same player? Even so, they could use a Robin to his Batman lining up on the other side of the defense.

Ever since Gang Green swung and missed so horribly wrong at the EDGE position when they selected Vernon Gholston with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft out of Ohio State, they have been skittish to dip their toe back in the water.

It’s time to jump back into the deep end of the pool and go get some pass rushers. This is one of those positions that you can never have enough talent in.

That is especially true for head coach Robert Saleh who prides his entire scheme on his front four being able to get after the opposing passer. They need more dogs and this draft could provide exactly what the Jets are looking for.

