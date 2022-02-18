Jets Are ‘Preferred Destination’ for WR Seeking Reunion: Report

The New York Jets need some wide receiver help this offseason.

Insiders and analysts have debated which playmaker the Jets should acquire over the coming months.

Although one insider shared a surprising name that could become available that would be interested in a family reunion.

Jets beat reporter DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News shared a few interesting notes on Friday, February 18.

There is growing speculation the Panthers “could move” wide receiver, Robby Anderson. If he were to become available, Bien-Aime said that “the Jets are his preferred destination”, per his sources.

Bien-Aime added that the receiver “feels like he has unfinished business” with Gang Green and “likes Zach Wilson’s talent.”

The 28-year-old (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season) initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2016. Shortly after the draft, he signed on with the Jets and became a nice role player and eventual field stretcher in the passing attack.

In his four years with the team, he accumulated 207 receptions for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns. Although once he left the team in 2020, Anderson reached a new level with the Panthers.

In his first season with his new squad, he had a career year hauling in 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. That was the first and only 1,000-yard campaign of his career.

That roller coaster high was short-lived as everything fell apart last season. Anderson finished with the lowest yardage output (519) of his career and was mired by poor quarterback play.

An Interesting Trade Package to Consider





If the Panthers do make Anderson available, one potential trade that could make a lot of sense is a swapping of wide receivers.

Head coach Matt Rhule used to coach Denzel Mims during their time at Baylor (2017-19). Rich Cimini of ESPN shared that the Panthers “were interested” in trading for Mims before the NFL trade deadline last year.

For a potential trade to go through, the Jets would likely have to pair Mims with a mid-rounder to bring back Anderson in a trade.

The second-year wideout hasn’t gelled with the new coaching staff and hasn’t been able to capitalize on his skillset at this level. If anyone knows how to get the best out of the 24-year-old, it would be his former coach.

Anderson coming back would provide the Jets with a critical missing element from their passing game.

If you could pair Wilson’s electric arm with Anderson’s 4.3 speed, that could be a ripe combination. The threat of that homerun threat on any given play could open up the rest of the offense for the other Gang Green playmakers.

Anderson’s “unfinished business” is clearly the lack of team success during his four-year run. They were 21-43 from 2016-19 and now the Jets seem potentially on the verge of flipping the script if they can nail this offseason.

