Trade Proposal Lands Jets Promising Young WR for Draft Picks

The New York Jets have a chance to jump from mediocrity to playoff contender next season.

They have all of the necessary ingredients to accelerate their development from available cap space, to draft assets, and an aggressive mentality.

That ripe combination could lead the green and white to a juicy trade that could send them to a different stratosphere.

In the latest Badlands column, Jets analyst Joe Caporoso openly discussed potential wide receiver trades that the team could explore this offseason.

One proposed deal he put together was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. The trade package would feature one of Gang Green’s seconds (No. 35 or No. 38) combined with another conditional mid-rounder thrown in.

While that could certainly be intriguing for a lot of reasons, the other name he mentioned in the same breath was Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. It seems realistic that a similar trade package could be enough to entice Denver to pull the trigger.

The 22-year-old (who will be 23 by the start of the 2022 season) was the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 draft class out of Alabama.

In two seasons the talented wideout has put up some solid production:

90 receptions

1,323 receiving yards

Three touchdowns

Why in God’s green earth would Denver hit the eject button on a talented wide receiver after two years on the job?

Well, there has been some speculation from outside the building that the Broncos could have an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver.

They already handed Courtland Sutton a brand new four-year deal worth over $60 million. Plus they did the same for Tim Patrick by virtue of a three-year $34 million contract.

With that much already invested at the wide receiver position, would they be willing to hand another mega deal to Jeudy in a few years when he is due?

Jerry Jeudy MOSSED #Jets DB Pierre Desir for his first career NFL TD. pic.twitter.com/2oW4MYPANQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2020

Jeudy still has two more years left on his rookie contract and the fifth-year option on top of that. In other words, he is linked to the team through at least the 2024 season and isn’t scheduled to be a free agent until 2025.

Although that very fun fact is another reason why teams would be lining up to trade for the talented playmaker. He hasn’t reached his full ceiling yet and he is on the dirt cheap for the next two years at just under $9 million in total value.

Jeudy would be the answer to all the Jets’ prayers. He is a true No. 1 wide receiver that would really complement the rest of the depth chart.

Speaking of, Jeudy and Elijah Moore already have a great relationship. Both players grew up in the Florida area and did some workouts together when they were younger, as Moore documented on his Instagram this week.

If the Jets could reunite these childhood friends in the NFL, it could form one of the best young 1-2 punches at the wide receiver spot in all of football.

