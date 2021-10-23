Jets Draft Pick, Former USC Product Has Emerged as ‘Trade Target’

The New York Jets have not done an exceptional job drafting players during their history.

That lack of success has contributed to the team’s struggles for much of the 21st century. It appears at the NFL trade deadline they’ll have an opportunity to hit the reset button by moving some assets.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report shared an “ideal trade target” for every team in the NFL ahead of the deadline. One player he listed for the Las Vegas Raiders should be pretty familiar to Jets fans:

Chuma Edoga, offensive lineman

The Raiders are struggling to fill the void at right tackle this season. Back in April, they selected Alex Leatherwood out of Alabama in the first round but he struggled and they shifted him to a different position.

In the column Sobleski argued that Edoga could be the answer to the Raiders’ prayers:

“Chuma is an interesting possibility because he’s only 24 years old with previous starting experience (12 career starts) between both tackle positions. Granted, he may not start in Las Vegas, but he adds another level of depth and competition to an obvious sore spot.” The former USC product is young and still has a ton of potential, the only problem is it hasn’t come to fruition. Since being selected with the No. 92 pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, Edoga has had multiple chances to claim a starting gig with Gang Green but he couldn’t do it. When the green and white signed veteran Morgan Moses late this offseason and many people believed the corresponding roster move would feature the team cutting Edoga. So if there’s a world where they could trade him for a future asset, they’d have to strongly consider it. Maybe in this case one man’s trash will be another man’s treasure. New Teams in the Mix for Maye





If the Jets are going to move on from veteran safety Marcus Maye, they’re going to have plenty of suitors.

In that same B/R column, the Philadelphia Eagles were listed as a potential landing spot. With all of the injuries and off-the-field situations happening in the NFL, more teams are constantly being added to the list.

Dallas Cowboys

The starting safety for America’s Team, Damontae Kazee, was arrested on a DWI charge this week. Prior to that, there were already a ton of questions about the defensive backfield and this only increased those conversations.

Back in the 2020 offseason, Dallas was heavily involved in the trade discussions for ex-Jets star Jamal Adams. While they lost that bidding war, they can get a nice consolation prize in Maye.

Indianapolis Colts