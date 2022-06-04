Jets Defender Calls out Media: ‘This Dude Doesn’t Know Football’

They say that the big apple is the toughest media market on the planet.

That reputation seems to be living up to the hype after the latest interaction involving New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

The Devil Is in the Details

On Friday, June 3 Whitehead took to Twitter to call out a member of the media.

He screenshotted an article from Rob Leeds who is the Site Expert for The Pewter Plank. That is an umbrella site for FanSided that is solely dedicated to covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Whitehead in his caption on Twitter said, “this dude doesn’t know football. Everybody on the d-line rotates. Aye, y’all stop hyping this up, I’m on a new squad, stop asking me all these Bucs questions, ask me about the Jets. I love all my people at the Bucs.”

This dude doesn’t know football . Everybody on the d line rotates. Aye y’all stop hyping this up I’m on a new squad stop asking me all these Bucs questions ask me about the jets . I love all my people at the Bucs pic.twitter.com/VnVJBX8dQs — jordan whitehead (@jwhite_333) June 3, 2022

The article in question was headlined, “Jordan Whitehead had unreal expectations for time with Buccaneers.” In the column, Leeds questioned how Whitehead has acted since leaving the Bucs this offseason and some utilization questions after the fact.

There seems to be some tension because Whitehead revealed in his initial presser with the Jets that Tampa Bay didn’t even offer him a contract and that seemed to rub him the wrong way.

Especially since from the outside looking in, the two-year $14.5 million contract he signed seemed super reasonable for a player of his caliber.

Ready for a New Chapter

Whitehead made it clear he is done talking about the Bucs and is ready for his new life with the Jets.

The 25-year-old safety has a lot going for him with a new contract, a Super Bowl championship ring from Tampa, and confidence that he can help turn this organization around.

This is a new-look secondary for the green and white and Whitehead set the expectations high for this unit saying, “I think it can be one of the best secondaries I’ve been a part of in five years.”

"I think it can be one of the best secondaries I've been a part of in five years" Jordan Whitehead talks about how he views the potential of the Jets' secondary: pic.twitter.com/jjeSZKwU64 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 1, 2022

The aspirations may sound lofty, but when you consider the perfect balance of pass rush and secondary, it is very possible.

A revitalized pass rush for the Jets with an array of new weapons should make life easier on every member of the secondary because they shouldn’t have to cover as long.

While on the other side of the coin the talent boost in the secondary should allow the pass rush to have some more time to get after the quarterback.

If the secondary is doing their job, no one should be open, which should force the quarterback to hold the ball a little longer than he wants to.

Head coach Robert Saleh has explained in the past that if you can get a quarterback to “hitch” or hesitate, that normally leads to sacks.

If all that comes together perhaps it’ll be the defense that is the side of the ball that takes the quantum leap in 2022.

