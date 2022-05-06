Jets Dump Polarizing Longtime Offensive Starter

The New York Jets have made a major change on the offensive line.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have released veteran offensive lineman Greg Van Roten.

We've claimed OL Nate Herbig and released OL Greg Van Roten. — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 6, 2022

In a corresponding move, the Jets confirmed that they have claimed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Nate Herbig off of waivers.

Out With the Old, in With the New

Van Roten initially joined the Jets during the 2020 free agency period on a three-year deal for $10.5 million.

Over the next two seasons, he played in 30 games and started in 23 of those contests.

In his first season with the team, GVR struggled in his run blocking with a 54.4 grade from PFF but was really solid in pass protection (71.5 grade).

The following year he flipped his ratings. GVR was much better against the run (75 grade) but was terrible in pass protection (53.7 grade).

Although beyond the football field, he got into some hot water with fans last season when he seemingly threw his young quarterback Zach Wilson under the bus during a post-game presser:

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets OL Greg Van Roten (@its_GVR) what needs to change b/c Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) is taking a beating out there, GVR used this opportunity to throw his QB under the bus, ‘he’s gotta learn this is the #NFL you got to get the ball out’: #NYJvsDEN pic.twitter.com/VXuWJP1xqO — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 27, 2021

With the release, the Jets will save the entirety of his $3.5 million cap hit for the 2022 season.

A New Young Buck Is in Town

With GVR gone the Jets have already replaced him by snagging Herbig from the Eagles. That news was first shared on Thursday, May 5, but became official on Friday, May 6.

By claiming the young offensive lineman from the Eagles, the Jets have now inherited the remaining one-year $2.4 million contract he was owed.

With all of this roster movement, the Jets were able to get younger (23 versus 32), save money ($1.1 million), and get better (according to the PFF metrics).

This is a win-win-win across the board for the green and white as they reinforce their offensive line ahead of an important 2022 campaign.

I wouldn’t have been surprised if general manager Joe Douglas decided to hold onto GVR as an additional experienced backup, but I understand the move to just wipe the slate clean.

Here is a look at the five starting offensive linemen as it currently stands:

In addition to those starters, here is a look at their renewed depth in the trenches:

The Jets have to feel really good about their interior offensive line depth. Although they could still really use a proven veteran swing tackle that has experience. There are still several available that could intrigue the green and white.

At a bare minimum, Mitchell is a good dart throw on day three of the 2022 NFL draft, but he is an unproven commodity. Gang Green needs to protect themselves and make sure they’re injury-proof because those are inevitably going to happen.

