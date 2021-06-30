Jets’ WR Elijah Moore Looks Ripped Ahead of Training Camp: [Watch]

Well somebody looks ready for his first NFL training camp.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been the talk of the offseason so far since being taken with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

With an affinity for spectacular SportsCenter catches and elite quickness, he has dazzled the slew of media that has been in attendance for OTAs and minicamp.

Although things have quieted down over the last few weeks as we enter the doldrums of the NFL offseason. From the end of mandatory camp until the start of training camp there’s a large abyss of time that equates to about six weeks of absolute nothingness.

As teams reassess things and players take a well-deserved break, we await the start of football. Although not everyone is taking a vacation in Cabo.

Elijah Moore Is Looking Jacked Up

That Brooklyn work is different 💪 via @e_moore03 IG pic.twitter.com/QkO9QxCDgv — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 30, 2021

In a series of photos and videos that were posted by Moore on his Instagram account, it showed the level of dedication and work he’s been putting in on his own time.

That work is clearly paying off. Moore’s chiseled physique looks like it was sculpted by the Gods.

The former Ole Miss stud said in a post on social media:

“Pulled up on them boys in Brooklyn to get that real WORK. Much respect to them boys fr! PS If you think you working hard, reevaluate because these boys coming different. It’s always someone who want it.”

Moore worked out with several top-level athletes including his former teammate with the Rebels, AJ Brown who is a star receiver in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

Has There Been a Jets Receiver That Is More Hyped Heading Into a Season?





Play



Flight 2021 Short: Why Jets Loved Elijah Moore In NFL Draft | New York Jets | NFL The Jets scouting staff called Elijah Moore's pro day "one of the best" they'd ever seen. When he fell to the No. 34 overall pick, the decision was an easy one for GM Joe Douglas. WATCH ALL OF FLIGHT 2021 HERE: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuPXXOgyfqSTYQi3Q1MXBS_pJuxE0-AZu Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL… 2021-06-23T17:31:51Z

Most Jets fans aren’t sure what to do with themselves this offseason.

Jets and national media alike are heaping loads of praise consistently at Moore since he was taken in the second round.

On one hand, he was considered an insane value on day two of the draft. According to the Flight 2021 (Jets docuseries), Moore was listed as the No. 16 overall player in the class by the analytical team. They ended up getting him with the No. 34 overall selection.

Then on top of where and when he was picked, the 21-year old stud has lived up to the hype and some on the gridiron so far this offseason.

Despite his somewhat diminutive size at 5-foot-10, 178 pounds he brings several intriguing traits that should absolutely translate to the next level:

Start vs stop: one moment his vehicle is going 60 miles per hour down the highway, then a sudden change of direction, boom quickly accelerates from 0-to-60 again.

Dangerous three-level threat: can attack every part of the field from the short to the intermediate and even deep passing game with his wide array of tools.

Sticky mitts: while the sticky substance may be causing a slew of problems in baseball, Rob Manfred may want to investigate Moore’s hands. Some of his catches make you stop and drop your jaw to your floor and the only logical explanation is the former Ole Miss wideout is loading stick ’em all over his hands.

While the Jets have had a terrible recent history with wide receivers in the second round, Moore seems to be the guy to break the curse.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Impressive Zach Wilson Stat Points to Major Early Upside for Jets QB