Jets Expect Marcus Maye, Jamison Crowder Back Next Week

The New York Jets have had outstanding attendance throughout the offseason. Although next week it’ll reach another level.

Gang Green completed its’ final OTA on Thursday and will now enjoy a short break before starting mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 15. A full house is expected in terms of attendance for the green and white.

Jamison Crowder Expected Back at Jets Facilities





“Yes. Obviously, he’s going through all the discussions with Joe Douglas, but it’s minicamp and everyone is welcome. I’ve already had a conversation with him about it.”

Jamison Crowder has been absent from the Jets offseason so far because of a contract dispute.

He’s set to make $10.3 million in the final year of his contract featuring zero guarantees. Gang Green would like the veteran to take a significant pay cut to stay on the team. That has created some friction between the two parties that they’re trying to work through.

It’s a positive sign that he’s supposed to be there and with all the unknown on the roster, it would be great to have a veteran-proven presence in the receiving core. Saleh said he spoke with Crowder about attending.

Even with all the apparent talent at the position with guys like Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole, and Corey Davis you can never have enough. Crowder has led the team in receiving yardage over the last two years.

Marcus Maye Also Expected Back Next Week





The veteran safety has been MIA throughout voluntary workouts thus far but is expected back at mandatory minicamp next week.

The Jets slapped the franchise tag on Marcus Maye and have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract extension. Gang Green should expect the former Florida Gator to show up because he signed his $10.6 million franchise tag tender back in March.

As soon as he signed that one-year contract, Maye lost all his leverage. Any threat of potentially holding out has lost its’ luster. While the deal provides no long-term financial security, Maye will make the ninth-highest salary among all safeties in the league in 2021.

Putting the contract issues aside, Maye is a proven player and a team captain. His presence would be a welcomed sight, especially considering the team is completely flipping its’ schematics on the defensive side of the ball.

Ashtyn Davis Also Will Be Back at Minicamp





During head coach Robert Saleh’s presser on Thursday, he revealed that second-year safety Ashtyn Davis is at the team facility currently “working through his injury from last year.”

The great news is he also is expected to be ready by training camp in late July.

Most of the injuries that the green and white has dealt with this offseason has been relatively minor:

Mekhi Becton is dealing with plantar fasciitis. From all indications, he won’t require surgery and should be good to go for camp.

One of the most important players on the Jets’ roster, Quinnen Williams, went under the knife earlier this offseason to repair a foot issue. He’s another star expected to be full-go for training camp.

Minicamp will be the last leg of the offseason before we get to training camp in late July.

How excited are you that Marcus Maye and Jamison Crowder are expected to return next week? Reach us anytime on Facebook @HeavyOnJets, or Twitter @BoyGreen25 and @obermuller_nyj.