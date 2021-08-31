Jets Could Look to Sign Brother of Defensive Star

There is a lot happening in the NFL with over 864 players receiving their pink slips as teams cut their rosters down to the final 53.

The New York Jets are no exception to this rule, as they continue to whittle things down ahead of the 4 pm deadline on Tuesday, August 31.

One thing to keep in mind is that there is nothing final about the final 53 man roster. Someone can initially make it, then the very next moment find themselves on the outside looking in.

The wildcard in all of this is the waiver wire. After a player is cut from an NFL team they go through waivers where teams in draft order (Jaguars first, Jets second, etc) can add them to their roster.

The Jets possess a very powerful weapon, second priority in the waiver wire. That means every single player who is cut, Gang Green will have the second crack at, only behind the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This waiver wire priority order will remain this way through the first month of the season, so the Jets can claim as many guys as they want. Those players that are claimed must be signed to the 53 man roster.

With that being said, a very interesting player was waived by the Jaguars that the Jets could have significant interest in.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was first to report that linebacker Quincy Williams got cut on Tuesday.

Quincy is the older brother of Jets defensive lineman, Quinnen Williams.

The eldest Williams brother has spent the last two years in Jacksonville after being selected with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

During that time he has struggled with injuries only suiting up in 18 out of 32 possible games.

When you go back to the tale of the tape from his time at Murray State, it looks like Quincy’s best fit would be as the weakside linebacker in this 4-3 scheme.

With all the injuries the Jets have sustained to the position it would make a ton of sense to add some depth through the waiver wire.

Williams checks off a lot of boxes that should intrigue the coaching staff:

81-inch wingspan

Extremely athletic

Possesses second gear to chase and pursue

Following his release from Jacksonville, Kent Lee Platte an NFL Analytics Guru shared some interesting next-level stats on Quincy and highlighted his “explosiveness and speed” as building blocks for a linebacker that “can [often] make up for a lot” that is potentially missing from his game.

Explosiveness and speed are good building blocks for a linebacker. Can make up for a lot. pic.twitter.com/D27LqoEc4b — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) August 31, 2021

He’s not a perfect prospect by any means, but the Jets need to attack this waiver wire in several critical areas including but not limited to a backup quarterback, interior offensive line, and linebacker.

Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh proved during the draft he’s willing to bet on traits, let’s see if he’s willing to do it once again.

