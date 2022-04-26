Jets Fan-Favorite Calls It Quits After 9-Year Career

Jets Fan-Favorite Calls It Quits After 9-Year Career

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Bilal Powell, Jets

Getty Former New York Jets running back Bilal Powell celebrating after a huge play.

A longtime New York Jets fan favorite has finally called it a career.

The organization officially announced on social media that running back Bilal Powell has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the green and white.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

An End to an Amazing Career


VideoVideo related to jets fan-favorite calls it quits after 9-year career2022-04-26T15:57:49-04:00

Powell originally entered the NFL as the No. 126 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft.

He spent the entirety of his nine-year career in the pros with the Jets:

  • 5,275 total yards from scrimmage
  • 20 total touchdowns
  • 211 receptions

Powell was just a solid and consistent option throughout his entire career. His blue-collar work ethic, infectious smile, and his drive to gain every single possible inch on the gridiron captivated the fan base.

In a statement released on his Twitter account, Powell thanked ownership and all of Jets nation for “making today so special”:

Owner Woody Johnson congratulated Powell on social media with several photos from the retirement ceremony:

Once a Jet, always a Jet:

The Jets also released a touching video tribute on social media with some of his former teammates chiming in on a remarkable career:

 

This is a developing story we’ll provide more details as they become available.

 

 

Follow @BoyGreen25 @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Insider Drops Bombshell: ‘Ship Has Sailed’ on 23 Year Old Jets Building Block

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x