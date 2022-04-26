Jets Fan-Favorite Calls It Quits After 9-Year Career

A longtime New York Jets fan favorite has finally called it a career.
The organization officially announced on social media that running back Bilal Powell has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the green and white.
An End to an Amazing Career
Powell originally entered the NFL as the No. 126 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft.
He spent the entirety of his nine-year career in the pros with the Jets:
- 5,275 total yards from scrimmage
- 20 total touchdowns
- 211 receptions
Powell was just a solid and consistent option throughout his entire career. His blue-collar work ethic, infectious smile, and his drive to gain every single possible inch on the gridiron captivated the fan base.
In a statement released on his Twitter account, Powell thanked ownership and all of Jets nation for “making today so special”:
Owner Woody Johnson congratulated Powell on social media with several photos from the retirement ceremony:
Once a Jet, always a Jet:
The Jets also released a touching video tribute on social media with some of his former teammates chiming in on a remarkable career:
This is a developing story we’ll provide more details as they become available.
