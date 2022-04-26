A longtime New York Jets fan favorite has finally called it a career.

The organization officially announced on social media that running back Bilal Powell has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the green and white.

With the signing of his one-day contract today, @BilalPowell29 officially retires as a New York Jet 🙌 — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 26, 2022

An End to an Amazing Career

Play

Video Video related to jets fan-favorite calls it quits after 9-year career 2022-04-26T15:57:49-04:00

Powell originally entered the NFL as the No. 126 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft.

He spent the entirety of his nine-year career in the pros with the Jets:

5,275 total yards from scrimmage

20 total touchdowns

211 receptions

Powell was just a solid and consistent option throughout his entire career. His blue-collar work ethic, infectious smile, and his drive to gain every single possible inch on the gridiron captivated the fan base.

In a statement released on his Twitter account, Powell thanked ownership and all of Jets nation for “making today so special”:

Thank you @woodyjohnson4 and everyone in the entire @nyjets organization for making today so special. Thank you to all the fans, Jet Nation, you are the best. I am officially a #JETFORLIFE — Bilal Powell (@bilalpowell29) April 26, 2022

Owner Woody Johnson congratulated Powell on social media with several photos from the retirement ceremony:

Congratulations to the great @bilalpowell29 … one of a kind! pic.twitter.com/1IRlQi14zw — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) April 26, 2022

Once a Jet, always a Jet:

Jet for life. pic.twitter.com/FiLtVNZjPc — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 26, 2022

The Jets also released a touching video tribute on social media with some of his former teammates chiming in on a remarkable career:

"One of the most humble, one of the most thoughtful athletes that I've ever come across." They don't make many like @BilalPowell29. pic.twitter.com/uuo473sycc — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 26, 2022

This is a developing story we’ll provide more details as they become available.

