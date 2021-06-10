Jets Appear to Be Among the Finalists for Morgan Moses

The New York Jets have a rare opportunity to add an impact player at a key position of need late in the offseason.

A few weeks ago the Washington Football Team released veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses for financial reasons. Since then Moses has visited a few teams including the green and white.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently highlighted the Jets and the Chicago Bears as two teams “that have made strides” to potentially add Moses, “but no decision has been made” at this point.

This report has been perceived in a few different ways, but the main takeaway has been these are the two apparent finalists for Moses’ services, as Joe Caporoso noted in the latest episode of Badlands. These have been the only two teams that have been prominently mentioned publicly that have shown significant interest.

Zach Wilson HUGE day, OTA notes w/ New York Jets reporter Ethan Greenberg Boy Green was joined by New York Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg: – Zach Wilson has BEST day of OTAs? – Who has he been vibing the most with? – Sneak peek of 'Flight 2021' (4-part docuseries) – Position battle we should all be looking forward to?

The Jets currently have the third-most cap space in the NFL (over $27 million). While the Bears rank 21st with only $8 million and change to their name, per Over The Cap. Unless Chicago does some cap gymnastics, Gang Green will be able to offer more money.

Both teams are kind of in the same boat in terms of their place in the league. While technically the Bears made the playoffs last year (8-8 record), their head coach and front office situation is tenuous, to say the least.

“I would think the only thing that can prevent this deal from happening is the Jets themselves” – Connor Rogers on Badlands.

In the past general manager, Joe Douglas has been a man who has stuck to his guns. That’s what went wrong in the Robby Anderson debacle from a few years ago. Douglas drew a line in the sand and said he would only pay x amount.

The veteran wideout balked at Gang Green’s offer and signed with the Carolina Panthers on a two-year deal for $20 million.

Douglas later admitted he miscalculated what his value was on the open market and said he regretted letting him go.

Now it’s important for the GM not to make the same mistake twice. There’s no excuse not to open up the checkbook. As Connor Rogers noted on Badlands, the Jets “have no financial constraints” like a lot of other NFL teams around this time of year do.

Moses would be an immediate upgrade at right tackle over George Fant. One player has made 96 consecutive starts and the other has made five consecutive starts. It’s a no-brainer decision.

If the Jets added Moses, not only would that bring stability to the offensive tackle position, but it would also better the entire unit.

Fant would then transition to either right guard (a position he has never played before at the NFL level) or he would shift to a swing tackle role (something he did during his time with the Seattle Seahawks). That added insurance policy would be invaluable.

Also, it wouldn’t hurt to have a legitimate option at offensive tackle just in case Mekhi Becton’s foot problems persist. NFL Network Insider, Ian Rapoport revealed that Becton is “dealing with plantar fasciitis.” No surgery should be required, but he’s set to miss “a few weeks” but should still be ready for training camp.

#Jets LT Mekhi Becton is dealing with plantar fasciitis, which is why coach Robert Saleh told reporters Becton needs to be off his feet. Should be just a few weeks and no surgery, so nothing that impacts training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2021

OT Morgan Moses visited the New York Jets: Reaction + Ripple Effects Boy Green broke down veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses visiting the New York Jets: – Where would he fit? – What does that man for George Fant?

The last time the Jets were a finalist for a free agent player, they lost. That transpired back in March when safety-turned-linebacker Keanu Neal left the Atlanta Falcons and joined the Dallas Cowboys.

Now it appears they’re a finalist once again for a prominent player that could make a difference. After losing out during free agency a few months ago, it only seems fair that Gang Green ends up winning this one right?

