Jets Named Best Free Agent Fit for Former First Rounder: Insider

Over the next couple of weeks rumors and chatter are going to run rampant.

The NFL Combine is just a few weeks away, players and agents are positioning themselves ahead of free agency.

With that in mind, the New York Jets have emerged as the best fit for an intriguing free agent to be, according to one insider.

NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently released his top-50 free agent fits for the 2022 offseason. He broke down roster needs, made calls to league executives, and discovered the best free agency fits for each player.

The No. 50 overall player on the list, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, was linked to the Jets as the best team fit this offseason.

“We see Edmunds as a Quarters (Cover 4), deep-half defender who can rotate down to play underneath zones,” ESPN analyst Matt Bowen on the potential pairing. “That’s a fit with Robert Saleh and the Jets’ defined coverage schemes.”

Edmunds originally entered the league as the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. The former Virginia Tech product has flown under the radar but has been a solid and consistent producer for the Steelers defense:

Five interceptions

340 combined tackles

21 pass deflections

Although the most impressive item on his resume is the attendance. Edmunds has only missed one game in his entire career going 64-for-65.

The safety position is a massive need for the green and white heading into 2022. Although who they should attack has been up for debate on social media.

Most people have pointed at guys at the top of the market like Jessie Bates of Cincinnati or Marcus Williams of the Saints as the solution for the Jets.

Although general manager Joe Douglas hasn’t yet proven to be willing to throw that kind of money around for a free agent.

Edmunds seems like a more prudent and realistic option for Gang Green this offseason.

Over The Cap’s projections for the talented safety expects him to receive just north of $8 million annually on his next contract. That would rank him 19th among the highest-paid safeties in football.

As opposed to Bates ($14.4 million per season) and Williams ($15 million per season) who would earn nearly double Edmund’s projected salary in 2022.

Another interesting thing about Edmunds is his NFL lineage. Both of his brothers, Trey and Tremaine, also play in the NFL.

Tremaine is a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker with the Buffalo Bills. While Trey is a running back and has been playing with his brother Terrell on the Steelers for the last four seasons.

Terrell is still only 25 years old and has a very bright future in the NFL and that could include the bright lights of New York.

