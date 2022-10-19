Jets Have Significant Interest in Extending Breakout Star: Report

The New York Jets are ready to put their money where their mouth is.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is having a true breakout season here in 2022. He is under contract for the rest of this season and through 2023 on his fifth-year option.

However, the Jets want to pay him before we reach that point.

Quinnen Williams Is About to Get the Bag From the Jets

On the Flight Deck Podcast, Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed the Jets’ interest in pulling off a monster extension with their rising star:

“I fully expect the Jets to try to do an extension with him before next season starts. I was talking with running back Michael Carter the other day and he says Quinnen absolutely deserves a $100 million contract. I think that’ll probably be what it falls in line with. He is probably going to be looking for $20 million per year for probably about five years. Quinnen Williams is going to get that money. It’ll be the richest contract in Jets history.”

If the Jets wanted to they could have extended the former Alabama star this past offseason. It was the first year he was eligible to discuss a contract extension per the current CBA.

However, they wanted to wait and make Williams prove he can be the player they all thought he was capable of.

The time for excuses is over says #Jets DL Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams), ‘I have to take the next step to become the player I need to be. It’s time to start taking over games w/ more explosive/electric plays.’ Very candid response from the big man: #TakeFlight @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/g6VeYeFu6s — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 10, 2022

Well, they got their wish and it may cost them a pretty penny to lock him in long-term.

The largest contract in Jets franchise history was doled out to current linebacker CJ Mosley. He received a five-year deal for $85 million and it featured over $51 million in total guarantees.

Williams’ new deal is expected to smash all of those metrics in total value, guarantees, and average per year.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is the highest-paid defensive tackle in football after getting new money before the 2022 season. He is making over $31 million this season, the next closest defensive tackle is making just $21 million.

Williams is unlikely to top that number, but becoming the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in football is very much in the cards.

The expected structure could look something like this:

$21.5 million per year (second best among DTs)

Five-year deal (only 24 years old)

$107.5 million in total value

Over $50 million in total guarantees

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.