Jets Hit a ‘Home Run’ With Best Draft in the NFL: Insider

The New York Jets are more well known for their blunders than their successes in the annual NFL draft.

However, following a successful three-night affair in Las Vegas, the majority of pundits are throwing rose petals at the Jets’ feet.

A Lot of Love

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah joined The Rich Eisen Show and explained why the Jets had the best draft of any team in the NFL:

“Look at the number of picks they had, so they should’ve had the best draft and they absolutely in my opinion, 100 percent had the best draft. [Joe Douglas] did a brilliant job of moving around and was aggressive when he needed to be. They needed difference makers, guys you could quantify what they mean to the team. You are going to be able to watch Jets games next year and you’re going to see touchdowns, sacks, interceptions, and big-time runs.”

We saw what the #NYJets did over #NFLDraft weekend but was it real? Was it just a Las Vegas magic trick? It really happened, right?@MoveTheSticks on the new look @nyjets:#NFL pic.twitter.com/m2iJTbqLPr — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 3, 2022

NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler from The Athletic ranked his favorite classes from No. 1 to No. 32 and Gang Green earned top billing.

“The Jets made seven picks in this year’s draft, and I think they nailed each one.”

.@dpbrugler ranked his favorite #NFLDraft classes for @TheAthletic & the @nyjets won top billing: – "#Jets made seven picks in this year’s draft, & I think they nailed each one"

– Fav pick was WR Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State "makes the playbook come alive"#TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/eddxbJSjBD — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 2, 2022

Resident Jets fan and host of ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ Mike Greenberg says the green and white had the best draft in “the history of the event” based on the analytics:

While the PFF Tailgate crew didn’t like every trade decision, ultimately the pair of analysts both gave the Jets an A- for their haul over the weekend:

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said this was a “franchise-changing” draft class for the Jets:

A Harsh Reality

It feels a lot better to be praised than scolded. The team and Jets fans should bask in this moment and let it soak in.

However head coach Robert Saleh put it well in his post-draft presser when asked about his reaction to all the love from the media:

“That is for you guys. I have also been in places where we were universally mocked. I think we took Bruce Irvin, Bobby Wagner, and Russell Wilson in the first three rounds and we got a ‘D’ grade if I remember right. So it doesn’t matter we have to develop these young men, they have to come in and perform, and we have to put them in the best position possible. We’ll know in about three years.”

People can say whatever grade they want to, whether good or bad, however, the proof will be in the pudding.

These are all super talented players, but it is up to the coaching staff to squeeze the most juice that they can out of this orange.

This Jets team has unbelievable depth across the offensive side of the football and there was a massive injection of talent on the defensive side of the ball. They’re as injury-proof as a team can be heading into the dog days of the offseason.

There is reason for optimism and perhaps the Jets will be able to turn all of this positive juju into tangible results this season.

