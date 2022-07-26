Jets Host Athletic Dual-Threat Quarterback for Visit

The New York Jets brought in a very interesting player to their team facilities this week.

According to the NFL transaction report, the green and white hosted athletic quarterback Chris Streveler for a visit. This is the second time they have hosted the former CFL passer, the last visit was back in January.

An Interesting Name to Watch

We all know that if a first date didn’t go well, you wouldn’t schedule a second date with that person.

Correlating that back to the football field, the Jets know who Streveler is thanks to his visit back at the beginning of the calendar year. Why would you be bringing him back six months later for?

There has to be legitimate interest between the former CFL stud and Gang Green.

The 27-year-old is an undrafted free agent from the 2018 NFL draft class. Instead of waiting around in America, he decided to jump over to the Canadian Football League.

In two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, all he did was win the Grey Cup (CFL championship) and lead the league in rushing touchdowns (2019).

The 6-foot-1, 216-pound quarterback might not have the strongest arm in the world per Andy Kwong, but is an uber-athletic player that has a lot of traits to work with.

Chris Streveler might not have the strongest arm but he is athletic and has impressed the Cardinals coaching staff throughout training camp. Big congratulations to him for earning the No. 2 spot! https://t.co/jfSLVuZ12y — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) September 18, 2020

After his success in the CFL, the National Football League came calling. Streveler spent a year and a half on the Arizona Cardinals from 2020 through 2021. Then in the latter parts of last season was with the Baltimore Ravens as a member of their practice squad.

This offseason the talented passer spent about four months with the Miami Dolphins but got cut in the middle of May and has been waiting for an opportunity ever since.

What Does It All Mean?

This could simply be the Jets doing their due diligence to add a camp arm for the next handful of weeks. There are a lot of passes that need to be thrown and they likely don’t want to burn out any of their quarterbacks that are expected to make the roster.

However, there is also another little voice that is whispering to me saying that this could be a guy that either sneaks on the roster or is their practice squad quarterback for this season.

If Streveler impresses that could make someone like Mike White expendable heading into the season. In that particular situation, the Jets could trade White away as we discussed earlier this week to open up a roster spot and get a draft pick for a player that is likely leaving next offseason anyway.

The Jets coaching staff loves veteran Joe Flacco and what he brings to the team. They believe Flacco is a great sounding board for a young Zach Wilson and their relationship is great in the locker room.

For the first time in a long time, Gang Green has a very talented roster. That is going to lead to some tough conversations come cut day. If you can stash Streveler on the practice squad and move on from White, you could use one of those precious spots to save someone you wouldn’t have been able to otherwise on the roster.

