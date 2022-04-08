Jets Hype up 24 Year Old Playmaker: ‘Ready to Come Back and Attack’

The New York Jets brass has been adamant that they aren’t giving up on third-year wideout Denzel Mims.
Despite two up-and-down years, they believe he can be a key cog on the offensive side of the ball. They doubled down on that notion in a recent interview with the media.
Comeback Season
General manager Joe Douglas spoke with Jets senior reporter Eric Allen and went out of his way to bring up Mims:
“I’d be remiss for not bringing up a guy that is just working his tail off right now. His agent has been sending me videos and I’ve been seeing all these workouts of Denzel Mims. He is going to come back ready to attack these OTAs and offseason.”
After showing a lot of chutzpah during his rookie campaign, Mims wasn’t able to find that same magic during his sophomore campaign.
There were questions about his knowledge of the playbook, his health (stomach illness, COVID), and the production was nonexistent.
Although this offseason Mims appears to be in great shape and looks more motivated than ever to prove the doubters wrong.
An intense workout video with him running routes popped up on social media and it was confirmed he is working with one of the best wide receivers coaches in the country (David Robinson of D-Rob Always Open) this offseason.
A Move Coming?
I would be lying if I said my journalist antennae didn’t pop up after hearing that sound bite. On one hand, this could be a front office executive simply pumping up one of his former draft picks and having a real belief that he can turn things around.
However there very well could be an ulterior motive here by Douglas hyping up a young wide receiver who has intriguing traits on a cheap contract for a potential future trade.
Mims is still only 24 years of age and has two super cheap years left on his rookie contract.
Gang Green has been very open about their failed pursuit of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
If he would’ve been added to the roster with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Braxton Berrios on it, where the heck would Mims have fit?
Even though the Jets swung and missed on Hill they remain aggressive in their pursuits for another star wideout. A very popular selection in mock drafts around the country is a wide receiver at the No. 10 overall pick for the Jets.
If and when that happens Mims will be shoved to the back of the depth chart without any real path of getting out.
This Douglas public pat on the back could be very genuine or it could be a loud scream from the rooftops to the other 31 NFL teams to come and get him while the iron is hot.
