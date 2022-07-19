This week all of the New York Jets rookies reported to training camp for 2022 on Tuesday, July 19.

All of the first-year players get in a week ahead of the veterans who will report on Tuesday, July 26. Unfortunately, things are already off to a bumpy start thanks to the latest info on the league’s transaction wire.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Will Have to Stay on the Shelf

Play

Video Video related to talented jets rookie placed on nfi list due to injury 2022-07-19T18:21:26-04:00

The Jets placed rookie tight end, Jeremy Ruckert, on the NFI (non-football injury list) on Tuesday, July 19.

This is a specific roster designation that is set aside for players who can’t practice due to conditions unrelated to football or injuries that didn’t occur during an NFL game or practice.

In this particular case, it is in reference to a foot injury that Ruckert sustained during his participation in the Senior Bowl college all-star event this past January.

#Jets GM Joe Douglas asked Long Island native Jeremy Ruckert (@Jeremy_Ruckert1), you ready to make a dream come true? Also his dad (@BeerShot21) a life long NYJ fan losing his shit in the background is phenomenal content 🤣 a touchy feely #NFLDraft call 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/dvPl47dgYD — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 30, 2022

The injury is believed to be “plantar fasciitis” according to Dan Hope who covers Ohio State Football.

It is unclear how serious this injury is but for what it’s worth general manager Joe Douglas said in his post-draft presser that Ruckert “shouldn’t miss any significant time” when the pads come on.

Throughout the entire spring, Ruckert has been limited and that will continue for some time during training camp. Dennis Waszak said the Jets placing the former Ohio State product on the NFI list is “not a surprise.”

Depth, Depth, and More Depth

Play

Video Video related to talented jets rookie placed on nfi list due to injury 2022-07-19T18:21:26-04:00

While this may seem like not-so-great news there are multiple silver linings here.

First off the Jets medical staff got several great looks at Ruckert both at the Senior Bowl and at their own facilities. So they’re playing things safe at this point and there should be nothing to worry about.

Secondly the green and white are overflowing with options at the tight end position. That hasn’t always been the case over the last decade but it certainly is for Gang Green as they march into training camp.

Their top two options are locked in with CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin who they invested a combined $45 million into during the free agency period.

Additionally, they have several players with significant upside on the bench. No Ruckert simply means more opportunities for those young bucks to strut their stuff:

Ruckert is obviously a roster lock and his services won’t be counted on immediately anyway thanks to the depth. The Jets can afford to be overly cautious here with Ruckert to make sure he is okay for the long term.

The Jets are probably going to keep between three and four tight ends on the final 53-man roster (depending on what they decide to do at the fullback spot). Three are locks already before the whistle is blown but there might be one more spot up for grabs at tight end between Yeboah and Cager.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Pushed to Sign Aaron Rodgers Disciple to Multiyear Deal