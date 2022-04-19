On Monday, April 18 the full complement of New York Jets players showed up at the team facilities after taking the last couple of months off after the season.

Some players have to still work themselves back into pique physical shape, while others have already shown up that way.

Back in the building… YESSIR pic.twitter.com/zgCjya05PR — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 18, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Swole Game to Another Level





Play



Video Video related to jets 23 year old shows up to team workouts incredibly jacked: look 2022-04-19T18:14:35-04:00

One player that already seems ready to go for football season is Jets defensive back Javelin Guidry who showed up to the offseason training activities looking jacked up:

The 23-year-old (will be 24 by the start of the 2022 season) is entering his third season in the NFL.

He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in the 2020 class. Not only did he make the final 53 which would be impressive enough, but Guidry was also able to carve out a key role right from the get-go.

The youngster ended up playing in 11 games, starting in two of those contests. Guidry forced four fumbles during his limited time on the field which was the fourth-highest total in the NFL that season.

Then last year he played in all 17 games and ended up starting in three of those.

The Forgotten Man in the Room





Play



Video Video related to jets 23 year old shows up to team workouts incredibly jacked: look 2022-04-19T18:14:35-04:00

This offseason the Jets pulled the trigger on a major investment in the cornerback group in free agency. They signed DJ Reed Jr to a three-year deal for over $33 million taking him away from the Seattle Seahawks.

On paper, the Jets have their three starting corners in this defense with Reed on one side, Bryce Hall–Brandin Echols on the other, and Michael Carter II in the slot.

Additionally, fans have been clamoring for one of the top cornerbacks available in the 2022 NFL draft with Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner out of Cincinnati or Derek Stingley Jr out of LSU.

With all of this hype for other players, it seems like everyone has forgotten about Guidry in this rotation.

Last year all of the corners were overlooked by fans and the media, but the coaches inside the building maintained quiet confidence that this group would figure it out and they did. It seems like that is happening once again with the talented former Utah product.

While small in stature at just 5-foot-9, 191 pounds he more than makes up for his size with his elite speed.

Coming out he ran a blistering 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. That number may have surprised some, but it shouldn’t have.

This is Javelin Guidry running track back in HS Watch him smoke those fools! 🔥🔥🔥#Jets #TakeFlight @Jav__K pic.twitter.com/YpGvlA7yQH — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) December 12, 2020

Guidry is a former track star who won a high school state title in the 100-meter dash. After he got to college at Utah he kept working on those skills finishing sixth in the 60-meter dash in the winter 2019 U.S. Indoor Championships, per Lance Zierlein of NFL dot com.

While he was incredibly talented as a track star, Guidry admitted that his father put him in it just so he could “get faster at football.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Former Jets First Round QB Is Headed to the USFL