Jets Land Projected $84 Million Weapon in Trade Proposal

For the first time in over a decade, the New York Jets are absolutely loaded at the offensive skill positions on paper.

With star power and depth at running back, wide receiver, and tight end the team should be set heading into training camp.

Although the operative words here are “should” and “on paper.” As we know the game of football isn’t played on paper, if it was Gang Green would’ve won a dozen Super Bowls with all of their offseason paper trophies.

With that never being satisfied attitude, the Jets were recently featured in a blockbuster trade proposal.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

So You Are Telling Me There Is a Chance?

Play

Terry McLaurin Trade? Top 6 NFL Teams That Could Trade For The Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin trade destinations come amid NFL Rumors that McLaurin will be holding out of Washington Commanders mandatory minicamp as he continues to want a new deal. If the Commanders decide to trade him away, what teams could he end up on? Could he join forces with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers or… 2022-06-14T16:00:15Z

Tom Downey of Chat Sports recently revealed the top teams that could strike a trade for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The Jets cracked the list as the No. 5 most likely destination based on a variety of factors including their previous aggression earlier this offseason for other proven stars.

Downey said the Jets would have to get “creative” with their package and he sure did with his proposal:

Jets receive: McLaurin

Commanders receive: Corey Davis and a conditional 2023 second-rounder

“Depending on how the Jets fare this year that conditional pick could become a first-rounder or maybe a bit lower. The Jets get their instant impact guy and the Commanders at least get somebody beyond picks for a team that wants to win games right now.”

On top of any trade compensation going back to Washington, the Jets would have to negotiate a new long-term deal with McLaurin.

According to the latest Spotrac market projections, the talented 26-year-old is worth over $84 million on a four-year deal. That would make him the sixth highest-paid receiver in all of football.

Ben Standig of The Athletic has said that NFL teams have “explored the possibility” of a McLaurin trade this offseason.

No WR had more contested catches last season than Terry McLaurin (22). Star. pic.twitter.com/lutI0EMUel — Adam Pfeifer (@APfeifer24) June 11, 2022

Head coach of the Commanders Ron Rivera has continued to reiterate that they have no intentions of trading their star wideout this offseason:

“So that’s why, and I’ve said this, you know, we’re not trading Terry, everything we’re doing is we’re trying to get this done. And like I said, just to tell you guys, we’ve been talking with these guys for over probably the last seven, eight days. And we intend to do this because we believe in who Terry is for us and what he can bring to the table.”

However a very similar tone came out of the Tennessee Titans camp in regards to a possible AJ Brown trade and he was still dealt away during the 2022 NFL draft, despite saying publicly it wouldn’t happen.

Something to Strongly Consider

Play

Video Video related to jets land projected $84 million weapon in trade proposal 2022-06-18T09:00:06-04:00

I always go back to this line from general manager Joe Douglas who quoted Pro Football Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome in terms of their roster construction strategy:

“A luxury today can be a necessity tomorrow.”

In other words, you shouldn’t let what appears to be depth today influence your decision long-term because things can change quickly in the NFL.

For instance two of the Jets’ top four wideouts may not be long for New York.

Heading into 2023 Corey Davis will be entering the last year of his contract and the same can be said for Braxton Berrios.

Maybe the Jets bring both of them back, but on the other hand, maybe they don’t.

Right now Gang Green has a major luxury with their receiving corps. Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson are in the middle of their rookie contracts

Imagine using that financial flexibility to add a proven star like McLaurin to the mix.

That’ll make life easier on every other offensive weapon for the Jets. Zach Wilson will immediately have a proven No. 1 wide receiver and perhaps even more with the development of Moore and Wilson.

McLaurin is a proven stud that would bring a dynamic to the offense that doesn’t currently exist:

222 receptions

3,090 yards

16 touchdowns

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets’ George Fant Hints at Frustration With Contract Talks: ‘Must Be Nice’