Jets Sign Lanky Former Michigan Star, Add Invaluable Depth to Defense

The New York Jets engaged in a flurry of roster activity to start game week vs the Carolina Panthers.

They added two bodies to their active 53 man roster and additionally signed two players to their practice squad.

On Monday, September 6, they brought back veteran running back Josh Adams to the backfield. This was seemingly in part due to the uncertainty regarding former Florida Gator La’Mical Perine who is still working through an injury.

Gang Green head coach Robert Saleh called the former fourth-rounder “day-to-day” and is “hopefully” he’ll be good to go for the opener. Although actions speak louder than words and it isn’t a good sign for Perine’s availability that the Jets brought Adams up to the active roster.

Formality Add, Sign Impressive Player After Workout





The Jets added safety Sheldrick Redwine on September 1 according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but they made the addition official on Monday morning.

Over the last two years, the 24-year old has played in 27 games which brings a level of experience to the Jets’ defensive backfield.

This is an incredibly aggressive player that not only has experience at safety but also comes from a cornerback background. Saleh loves players that can do multiple things, which makes him even more attractive especially considering you only have 53 players on an NFL roster.

There are some defenders that avoid contact and then there’s Redwine. He’s a heat-seeking missile that actually goes out of his way to initiate contact. He should fit very well in this secondary for the green and white.

On top of adding Redwine to the active roster, the Jets also added a player they worked out last week.

Adrian Colbert spent time with Saleh in San Francisco for three seasons. He’s familiar with the scheme and could play a major factor down the line.

It’s an absolute luxury to have a player like this waiting on your practice squad as a break-the-glass emergency just in case you need him at some point because of injuries or future COVID situations.

In four professional seasons, he has played in over 33 games and has started 19 of them.

A Very Talented Player to Develop and Keep an Eye out For





The Jets were busy on a Monday and made one more addition to their practice squad.

Veteran safety Jarrod Wilson is a name to watch.

The 27-year-old has spent his first five professional seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During that time he played in over 75 games and has started 30 of those.

Wilson has found a way to grind and that should be inspiring to the rest of these Jets. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent, despite those humble beginnings he has carved out a very nice NFL career to date.

When you look back at his college tape from Michigan the constant theme you’ll see is a playmaker: four interceptions, seven pass deflections, and over 92 tackles.

The lankiness is also evident in his frame (6-foot-2, 210 pounds).

While he is once again starting from humble beginnings on the practice squad, if his track record is any indication he’ll find a way to contribute sooner rather than later in 2021.

