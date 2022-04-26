Jets Lock in Former First Rounder for $11.5 Million: Report

The New York Jets have ensured the future of one of their brightest stars.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated was the first to announce the news on Twitter that Gang Green has exercised the fifth-year option on Quinnen Williams’ rookie contract.

The Jets have picked up DT Quinnen Williams' fifth-year option for 2023, per source. So he's locked in on fully-guaranteed money the next two years. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 26, 2022

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk confirmed the financial particulars of the deal with an $11.5 million charge for the 2023 season. That number is fully guaranteed per the current CBA.

A Mere Formality

This shouldn’t be big news as the Jets were fully expected to accept the fifth-year option on Williams’ contract.

General manager Joe Douglas said as much when he was asked about it back during the NFL combine in March:

“We are going to pick up Quinnen’s option, we had that conversation (with Nicole Lynn, his agent) and I don’t really think that is huge news. We’re excited to have him and this is going to be year No. 2 in a defense that really accentuates his strengths and positives. We’re looking forward to him coming back and dominating this offseason and having a great year.”

#Jets GM Joe Douglas confirmed that he met up & had some productive conversations w/ @AgentNicoleLynn at the #NFLCombine to talk about Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams) + also confirmed the team will pick up his 5th year option: #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/zoubumsUsp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 2, 2022

This now locks the former Alabama star under contract for the next two seasons.

Speaking of contracts, this offseason is the very first time that he is eligible to negotiate a long-term deal in his young career.

A Much Tougher Choice

Candidly the Jets got the easy part out of the way. Of course, they were going to secure a key piece of their future, but the next step will be much more difficult.

It seems like Gang Green, despite having the option to discuss a long-term deal this offseason, will wait until 2023 to dance in those waters with Williams and his representation.

The talented 24-year-old has been a very solid pro for the Jets since joining the squad back in 2019:

15.5 sacks

21 tackles for loss

Two forced fumbles

However, he hasn’t been a dominant superstar and no one knows that than Williams himself.

During a post-game interview at the end of the season, Williams bluntly said, “I have to take the next step to become the player I need to be. It’s time to start taking over games with more explosive and electric plays.”

The time for excuses is over says #Jets DL Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams), ‘I have to take the next step to become the player I need to be. It’s time to start taking over games w/ more explosive/electric plays.’ Very candid response from the big man: #TakeFlight @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/g6VeYeFu6s — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 10, 2022

That is where we get to the tough part for Douglas and these critical negotiations.

If he decided to talk shop now, he could likely get Williams at a nice discount, but he’d be doing so proactively (with two years left on the deal).

If he decides to wait until next year, it could cost the Jets significantly in cap dollars. Williams will be entering the second year of this system, the talent around him should be a lot better, and that should all result in a career season.

I had an exclusive interview this week with former NFL general manager and Executive of the Year, Randy Mueller, and we talked through this entire situation.

The #Jets did the easy part by accepting the 5th year option on Quinnen Williams’ contract, now do they hand him a long term deal this offseason or next year? I spoke w/ former #NFL GM, Exec of the Year @RandyMueller_ to talk through the pros & cons of that decision: #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/rJusV1fqXN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 26, 2022

