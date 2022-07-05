One of the major storylines this offseason has been the future of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Despite being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, his future with the organization is over. The former Oklahoma Sooner said both sides are “ready to move on” at his youth football camp.

That is all a result of the Browns mishandling their pursuit of Deshaun Watson while Mayfield was still on the roster. Now he is destined to find a new team this offseason and a former New York Jets playmaker could help make that happen.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Something to Watch

Play

Video Video related to ex-jets pass catcher could be key piece to baker mayfield trade: insider 2022-07-05T06:00:25-04:00

Mayfield ending up on a new team sooner rather than later is the worst kept secret in the NFL. With that, we have heard a variety of rumors about where he could land and what the return package could be.

However, NFL Insider Josina Anderson provided some new intel during a recent hit with CBS Sports HQ:

“The question though remains Chris, does this team need a No. 2 wide receiver above the skillset of Donovan Peoples-Jones? You mentioned the Carolina Panthers, if something happens in the future could someone like a Robby Anderson be a part of that trade? Just something I’m throwing out there.”

The 29-year-old wideout in theory would pair up with newly acquired veteran Amari Cooper to form a dynamic 1-2 punch for whoever is playing quarterback. On paper, these two would complement each other well, but there are a lot of logistics to be figured out here.

Anderson still has two years left on the new deal he signed for $29.5 million. If the Panthers moved on they would have a $20.4 million dead cap hit to deal with in some form or fashion.

However on paper the move makes sense with Carolina getting a dart throw at quarterback and the Browns getting a usable piece that can help right now.

That Would Be Funny

Play

2K celebration, Jets WR Braxton Berrios sounds off on Patriots, Zach Wilson Boy Green celebrates 2,000 subscribers + New York Jets WR Braxton Berrios sounds off on his stay with the New England Patriots + why Zach Wilson will pop in 2022! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, and check out the Boy Green merch store: my-store-11201970.creator-spring.com/ 2022-06-30T07:39:33Z

Honestly, if this came to fruition it would be kind of hilarious on multiple levels.

Anderson has been active on social media this offseason and made his stance clear that he’d prefer his team, the Carolina Panthers, to not acquire Mayfield.

Jelani Scott of Sports Illustrated documented the exchange beautifully:

“Following a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport listing Carolina high on the list of potential landing spots for disgruntled Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Anderson left comments on two Instagram posts acknowledging the news and his subsequent response.

On the first post, created by the account @panthers.way, Anderson commented “Nooooo” in response to the details of Rapoport’s report. The account @panthersnat1on then posted his reply with the caption “Robby has ZERO chill” to which Anderson replied, “Facts.”

He later tried to backpedal those comments saying they were simply in defense of his current QB Sam Darnold.

Now to think he could be part of the trade that ships Mayfield to Carolina with him being sent to the Browns would be ironic.

Anderson has made it clear that he would prefer to don a different uniform in 2022 if he has to wear one at all. The former Temple product tweeted out that he was thinking about retirement this offseason before deleting it a short time later.

After a fantastic debut season with the Panthers, things all fell apart in 2021.

Part of that was due to poor quarterback play, but also Anderson struggled when he had opportunities.

During his time with the Jets, he proved to be a playmaker capable of taking the top off of a defense. Even at the ripe age of 29 Anderson still has that ability to make things happen.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Pushed to Trade Surprising 8-Year Veteran: ‘Things Change’