Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Jets’ Trade Offer for DK Metcalf

Everyone agrees that the New York Jets would have significant interest if the Seattle Seahawks made wide receiver DK Metcalf available via trade.

Although where there has been some disagreement is over their potential trade offer.

A story went viral from the Sports Radio 94WIP Twitter account that featured this headline: ‘Report: Seahawks turned down pick No. 10 overall from Jets for Metcalf”:

The Seahawks do not want to trade DK Metcalf, according to @howardeskin. https://t.co/jgYhBcZDp4 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 5, 2022

Howard Eskin of 94WIP was quoted in the story saying the Seahawks “turned down” an offer from the Jets that featured the No. 10 overall pick.

“The Jets were going to offer, and Seattle knew it, the No. 10 pick in the first round. I’ve been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about D.K. Metcalf (they said) ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him.’ They don’t even take the offer,” Eskin said. “They just say ‘Nope’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.”

Gang Green has been open that they planned on being extremely aggressive this offseason and their actions have backed up those words.

It was a close but no cigar situation a few weeks ago with the failed trade attempt for Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite that, the Jets will remain ready if a new opportunity presents itself ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

It didn’t take long after that initial report went viral before Connor Hughes of The Athletic emphatically denied it saying, “there is no truth” to the trade offer.

There’s “no truth” to the report the #Jets offered the No. 10 pick to the #Seahawks for D.K. Metcalf, per multiple sources. The Jets are interested in a WR. They’d be interested in Metcalf. But there have been no offer because “(Seattle)’s not accepting offers,” per sources. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 6, 2022

Hughes did reiterate Gang Green will be “extremely aggressive” if the right situation presents itself. However “that player just isn’t available right now”:

If a player is made available, Douglas will be extremely aggressive, “just like Hill,” per sources. That player just isn’t available right now. Seahawks don’t want to trade DK. Titans don’t want to trade Brown. https://t.co/rhWfUhZB40 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 6, 2022

There are some conflicting reports on the Jets’ potential offer on social media and whether or not general manager Joe Douglas would be willing to go as far as offering a first-round pick in any potential deal.

At the NFL’s owner meetings, Douglas didn’t completely shut down the idea of including a first-rounder in a deal saying, “it obviously depends on who we are talking about but if it is the right opportunity we’d consider any package”:

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets GM Joe Douglas if their first round picks are ‘off the table’ in potential trade discussions, ‘obviously it depends who we are talking about but if it is the right opportunity we’ll consider any packages’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/73qHsICIY5 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 29, 2022

Of course, this is lying season, so you always have to take what you hear at a podium with a grain of salt, but this seems right.

This was a hypothetical question and with that, we have no idea what player could surprisingly become available this offseason. No one knew Hill would be dealt until Adam Schefter tweeted out that trade talks had heated up after a contract stalemate.

So it makes sense Douglas would leave the door open. The Jets have four picks inside the top-38, that is a lot of opportunities to make something special happen.

If they’re unable to land a superstar wideout via trade the upcoming NFL draft is an excellent fallback option to quench their thirst.

