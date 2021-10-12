Jets Are ‘Actively Monitoring’ CB Market Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline: Report

At 1-4, the safe assumption would be that the New York Jets are more likely to be sellers than buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Although you know what they say about people who assume.

In an interesting twist of fate, it appears that the green and white could be looking to add instead of subtracting from the current roster.

Gang Green Doing a Lot of Homework





Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said in his Monday morning column that several NFL teams have been “actively monitoring” the cornerback market over the last few months including the Jets.

The team that has created the most buzz as potential sellers are the Denver Broncos.

They’re currently dealing with a first-world problem in their secondary with an overflowing amount of options at their disposal.

Denver has four starting-caliber corners on their roster in Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, Kyle Fuller, and Patrick Surtain.

Now that Darby is back healthy, the Broncos are willing to move some products for the right price. According to Fowler, the asking price is “roughly a third or fourth-rounder.” Although when those trade calls came in during the preseason, no one bit at that price. So take that for what it is worth.

Seems Extremely Odd





If the Jets were going to be active at the upcoming NFL trade deadline, it seems like it would make a lot more sense to chase other positions.

Instead of cornerback, where the Jets have actually fared pretty well so far this season, perhaps they could attack other more needy positions like right guard or maybe tight end?

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Jets are the only NFL team that hasn’t allowed a touchdown by their cornerback group. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Although if they’re going to go after a surplus in the Denver Broncos secondary, the player to watch is Kyle Fuller.

In the slot Gang Green loves the combination of Javelin Guidry and Michael Carter II. Entering the Bryce Callahan sweepstakes, a slot corner primarily, wouldn’t make sense.

Although Fuller would provide the Jets a nice 1-2 punch at cornerback to pair with Bryce Hall.

There are a few potential cons of attempting this potential deal:

Giving up an asset in the middle of a season in which the Jets are 1-4 seems weird.

That’s especially true with a player in Fuller who is going to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He is set to make $9 million this season for Denver.

Also the green and white passed up several veterans in free agency throughout the offseason because they believed in their young guys, why would they now trade and give up an asset?

This will be something interesting to monitor as we approach the NFL trade deadline, but hopefully the Jets keep the long-range view in mind and don’t do anything too hasty.

