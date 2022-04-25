Jets Trade Could Deliver ‘Nastiest’ Player in Draft: Report

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas revealed at his presser with the media that the team has 10 players on their board they’d be really happy with.

Well, that’s convenient since they have a pair of top-10 picks, in other words, they’re guaranteed to walk away with two of those players they covet.

An insider recently shared who some of those 10 players are including a very polarizing one among the fanbase.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic recently documented several players that “should be atop” the Jets’ draft board in the first round.

One of the players that were featured is offensive tackle Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa. Hughes noted that “he isn’t in contention” for the Jets at No. 4 or No. 10 overall, however, he would enter the conversation if they decided to trade down.

He then name-dropped two teams (New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers) as potential trade partners who could look to jump up for a quarterback. In theory, the Jets could slide back a handful of spots picking up a bunch of juicy assets in the process, and still land a guy they like in Penning.

When Gang Green was down at the Senior Bowl they coached Penning and Hughes says Douglas “couldn’t keep his eyes off” of him during practice.

.@UNIFootball OL Trevor Penning (@TPenning58) has embraced the #Jets ‘All Gas, No Brake’ motto at the @seniorbowl, ‘I really take that to heart.’ GM Joe Douglas has spent a lot of time w/ him in Mobile putting him at both OT, OG. 🎥 @nyjets, @cghendy #TakeFlight #EverLoyal pic.twitter.com/R79pok0pb7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 3, 2022

“The vicious lineman abused and bullied virtually anyone who lined up across from him. The Jets want a nastier offensive line. Penning, between the lines, might be the nastiest player in the draft.”

Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network was the first one to make the connection between Penning and the Jets in the first round. He said exclusively in an interview on my YouTube channel that “they like him a lot” and based on his sources believes Penning is in the conversation at No. 10 overall.

A Lot of Smoke

A pair of insiders dropped some very interesting information on Monday, April 25.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said there is “persistent buzz” that is connecting the Jets to both Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu out of NC State and Evan Neal out of Alabama on the offensive line.

Some interesting nuggets from @AlbertBreer: ‘there’s persistent buzz’ connecting #Jets to Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal + NYJ is ‘open to moving picks into next year’ via trade 🧐 #TakeFlight #NFLDraft — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 25, 2022

Then a short while later ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the green and white went offensive tackle at No. 4 overall.

Some fascinating thoughts from @McShay13 on what the #Jets could do in the #NFLDraft based on what he’s hearing. Since WR, EDGE are deep he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if NYJ goes OT or CB at No. 4 & then go BPA at No. 10 w/ whatever they didn’t take 🤔 #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/Q2XzysTDPm — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 25, 2022

If Gang Green did go through with this it would be the third straight year that they used a first-round draft choice on the offensive line. Prior to Douglas taking over, the Jets were in the midst of a 14-year drought since the last time they took a hog molly in the opening round.

Selecting an offensive lineman in the first round is a polarizing topic for Jets fans. For years they were begging for it to happen, now a large chunk of them are praying it doesn’t come to fruition.

There is a great level of uncertainty at both tackle spots with George Fant (pending free agent in 2023) and Mekhi Becton (health questions). On the surface, they have two very capable starters but no proven commodities on the bench behind either.

I think ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller put it best recently on Twitter, they “could go OT as early as 4 or not at all in [the] early rounds.”

It is one or the other and there is absolutely no in-between.

