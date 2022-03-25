An ex-New York Jets quarterback is on the move in free agency.

Trevor Siemian is signing a two-year deal to join the Chicago Bears this offseason. Mike McCartney, his agent, announced the news on social media late on Thursday, March 24.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

An Interesting Journey





Play



Video Video related to ex-jets qb inks multi-year deal to join nfc foe: report 2022-03-24T23:50:15-04:00

The 30-year-old quarterback will be joining his sixth different NFL franchise since coming into the league back in 2015.

Siemian originally was the No. 250 overall pick in the seventh round of that draft by the Denver Broncos. After initially starting his career as a clipboard holder, he stumbled into the starting job with Denver.

After some bright moments, he was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings and served as the backup to Kirk Cousins. That following offseason he joined the Jets and was supposed to be a veteran voice in the room for Sam Darnold.

It didn’t take long for him to be called into action. Following the 2019 season opener versus the Buffalo Bills, the Jets announced that Darnold had mononucleosis and was out for the foreseeable future which thrust Siemian back into the spotlight on a national stage for the Week 2 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns.

The New York #Jets can't catch a break. Trevor Siemian just had his left leg destroyed by Myles Garrett. Third-string QB Luke Falk will make his NFL debut. pic.twitter.com/gSHNd2fvzI — Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) September 17, 2019

It didn’t go well and ended up with Siemian breaking his ankle and missing the rest of the season. After that fallout, he moved on to the New Orleans Saints and has served there for the last two years.

With him now joining the Bears, it is fair to wonder what is next for Nick Foles?

I’m definitely fine with the #Bears signing Trevor Siemian. Experienced veteran QB who’s a real solid backup. Would be interested in seeing if a Nick Foles trade is in the work here. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 25, 2022

There were rumors last year that there was interest in a trade to the Jets, however, the green and white ended that speculation with a few moves of their own this offseason.

The Dream Is Dead





Play



The Jets Zone: Superstar Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill spurns Gang Green Boy Green provides his RAW, LIVE reaction to the New York Jets missing out on Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill. Feel free to share your comments and questions wherever you're watching! 2022-03-24T05:42:02Z

All of the Foles, Joe Douglas connections, and the possibility of a reunion died last week.

The Jets announced that they had re-signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to be the No. 2 behind Zach Wilson. It was something they wanted to get done and finally did.

In addition, they also offered an original round tender to restricted free agent Mike White. Barring something unforeseen he is expected to be the third wheel in this quarterback rotation as a developmental prospect the organization is high on.

Last week he signed his tender, locking in his future with Gang Green.

With that, the Jets quarterback room will be running it back in 2022. Wilson is expected to take a major leap with all the new talent around him and head coach Robert Saleh believes the squad has a first-world problem at the quarterback spot.

That isn’t something the Jets have had maybe ever in their history, yet there is a ton of positivity and optimism in the room about each piece of the puzzle heading into next season.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Insider: ‘I’d Watch Jets’ in Trade Conversations for 24 Year Old Star