Jets Named a ‘Midseason Trade Partner’ for $137.5 Million NFC QB

Right now the New York Jets are fully invested in Zach Wilson as their franchise savior as they should be.

He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and the hand-picked quarterback of general manager Joe Douglas. While Wilson had a disappointing rookie campaign there is plenty of optimism heading into 2022.

However, if things start to go south during the season the green and white may have another option to consider during the season.

A Spicy Trade With Connective Tissue

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report recently attempted to predict how the Jimmy Garoppolo situation is going to sort itself out with the San Francisco 49ers.

One of the possibilities he floated out there was the Jets being a “midseason trade partner” for Jimmy G “if Zach Wilson struggles through October.”

Moton pointed to the connective tissue that exists between Garoppolo and several members of the Jets organization:

While the Jets do have two backup quarterbacks signed through 2022 in Joe Flacco and Mike White, Moton says the front office may look for a “new bridge-gap option” next season if Wilson doesn’t show progress.

“The Jets’ current regime may only get one more year to right the ship. The team’s decision-makers would probably bet on a veteran who’s in his prime to save their jobs in that scenario.”

Value Is Extremely Low

The 30-year-old quarterback is entering the last year of a $137.5 million contract he signed back in 2018.

San Francisco is switching quarterbacks by handing the keys of the franchise to Trey Lance who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

It seems the 49ers misplayed their hand this offseason by waiting to deal Garoppolo as other quarterbacks were being moved around.

Now the song has ended in the game of musical chairs and there is no chair left to sit in. That has caused some people to suggest that the 49ers may release the veteran quarterback outright due to his obscene $26.95 million cap hit in 2022.

If they choose to hang onto him the 49ers should have a chance to “dump” him at the trade deadline according to Moton.

That is where the Jets could enter the fray by giving up a minimal asset like a day two or day three selection in the 2023 NFL draft to acquire his services.

The only way the Jets would be interested in Garoppolo is because of a doomsday scenario. Gang Green likes Wilson and believes he is going to take a massive leap in 2022.

The former BYU passer is incredibly talented, a hard worker, and now has a bunch of new protection and toys around him. He should ascend to the next level, but just because things should happen doesn’t mean they always do.

Gang Green could end up being a dark horse option for Garoppolo if he can’t be moved ahead of the season.

