1 Trade That Could Completely Open up the Jets Offense

Normally when we approach the NFL trade deadline every year there are clearly defined buyers and sellers.

In this particular case in 2021, the New York Jets are in a unique position to sell. Their record at 1-4 isn’t great and the chances of a dramatic turnaround are slim.

Although selling isn’t always a sign of waving the white flag, as a matter of fact, less can oftentimes prove to be more.

Jets fans have had a love vs hate relationship with wide receiver Jamison Crowder this offseason.

At some points, they were fine trading him to a needy contender for a future asset. Then when he returned to the gridiron, Crowder reminded everyone why he was so highly thought of.

General manager Joe Douglas is dancing with a dangerous game. His job is to always keep an eye out for the future while also trying to toe the line of competition in the present.

Although in this particular case he can accomplish both tasks with one trade ahead of the November 2 deadline.

In just two games the former Duke product has caught 11 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Crowder has the veteran savvy as a route technician to create separation from his defender. He’s reliable, quick, and versatile.

On top of that, he’s incredibly attractive to other teams because of his contract. This offseason Crowder took a pay reduction to stay with the team but also opened the door for a future trade.

There was no way that an NFL team would’ve traded for a veteran with $10 million on the books for this season. So the Jets were able to save a few bucks and create an opportunity by reducing that number to just $5 million.

One of the most frustrating items for the Jets this season has been the lack of use or misuse of their young talented wide receivers.

The starters are Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Crowder.

Despite Moore being primarily a slot player in college, he has played nearly exclusively on the boundary in the NFL.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained that is because they have two proven slot options in Crowder and Braxton Berrios. Although if you were able to move Crowder, the former Ole Miss product could slide into his more natural position.

Not only would that make the rookie wideout more comfortable, but it would also open up the door for Mike LaFleur to get more creative.

Moore displayed a unique ability to make plays happen when the ball got in his hands back in college. Whether that be from the slot, jet sweeps, bubble screens, or heck even handing it off to him straight from the backfield.

Not only would a Crowder trade allow Moore to get more involved in the slot, but it would also open the door for Denzel Mims to get back on the football field.

The former Baylor product was expected to be a key contributor heading into 2021, but he has been anything but.

Mims has been a healthy scratch for two of the five games this season and even when he was active, he didn’t receive many opportunities.

Although when he got on the field, Mims has made plays happen.

The coaching staff seems adamant about using Moore on the outside because of Crowder and wanting to get all the best players on the field. By trading away Crowder you take that decision out of the Jets coaching staff’s hands.

Your new three starters, in theory, could be Mims, Moore, and Davis. That’s the group we thought we were going to see this offseason, but it never came to fruition.

This would be a best-case scenario for all parties.

Crowder goes to a contender, the Jets get a valuable asset for the future, and the young guys get an opportunity to grow and develop with their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

