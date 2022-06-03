Jets Have ‘Offered Deals’ to 2 Big Time Free Agents: Report

The New York Jets have taken the next step in adding some serious depth to their roster.

Former NFL player and current SNY analyst, Leger Douzable, revealed that Gang Green has made “contract offers” to both Kwon Alexander and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency.

According to @LegerDouzable's sources, the #Jets have made contract offers to both LB Kwon Alexander & DT Larry Ogunjobi. From what he understands they are "take it or leave it offers" ahead of training camp. It is up to the players whether they'll accept them. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/EwaZTBjGrL — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 3, 2022

Some Juicy Details

RUMOR: Jets Have Made Contract Offers To BOTH Larry Ogunjobi & Kwon Alexander Check out Paul "Boy Green" Esden's Here! – Youtube – youtube.com/c/BoyGreen25 Twitter – twitter.com/BoyGreen25 Leger Douzable;s sources, The Jets have made contract offers to both LB Kwon Alexander and DT Larry Ogunjobi. Either one of these players would be a huge boost on the defensive side of the ball of Robert Saleh's defense. Leave your… 2022-06-03T21:33:47Z

During a live Twitter spaces, Douzable and Bleacher Report lead draft analyst Connor Rogers broke down the 2022 Jets draft class and took questions from listeners.

Two free agents that have each worked out for the Jets but we haven’t heard much about recently are Alexander and Ogunjobi.

Douzable provided an update when asked by Rogers about their situations:

“From my sources, they have been offered deals and it is almost a take it or leave it [situation].”

ICYMI here’s the FULL audio of @LegerDouzable & @ConnorJRogers #Jets @TwitterSpaces talking about Kwon Alexander + Larry Ogunjobi receiving contract offers from NYJ (per Douz’s sources) + details on how each would fit: #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/t6rj78bePS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 3, 2022

The Jets Central YouTube page did a full video on this news and talked about the pros and cons of a potential move.

This is a developing story we’ll provide more details as they become available.

