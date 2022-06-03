Jets Have ‘Offered Deals’ to 2 Big Time Free Agents: Report

The New York Jets have taken the next step in adding some serious depth to their roster.
Former NFL player and current SNY analyst, Leger Douzable, revealed that Gang Green has made “contract offers” to both Kwon Alexander and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency.
Some Juicy Details
During a live Twitter spaces, Douzable and Bleacher Report lead draft analyst Connor Rogers broke down the 2022 Jets draft class and took questions from listeners.
Two free agents that have each worked out for the Jets but we haven’t heard much about recently are Alexander and Ogunjobi.
Douzable provided an update when asked by Rogers about their situations:
“From my sources, they have been offered deals and it is almost a take it or leave it [situation].”
The Jets Central YouTube page did a full video on this news and talked about the pros and cons of a potential move.
This is a developing story we’ll provide more details as they become available.
