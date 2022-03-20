With the bulk of free agency wrapped up for the New York Jets, most fans have turned their attention towards the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

Some of the biggest holes remaining on the roster include a wide receiver, linebacker, defensive tackle, and of course EDGE rusher.

There is one pass rusher that fans have been clamoring for months about and every day there seems to be a greater chance he’ll be on the board.

However, one insider would be surprised if they drafted him.

The Jets Zone: Free Agency Frenzy reacting to every signing & exit Boy Green goes LIVE on The Jets Zone podcast talking all things New York Jets! – Reacting to every single signing and every player who left – Answering your LIVE free agency questions/comments

At one point Oregon Ducks EDGE rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. Now over a month out from the NFL draft, he could be slipping and sliding down the draft board.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini even went as far to say that he’d be “surprised” if the Jets selected him with the No. 4 overall pick.

“One AFC scout called him “overrated,” saying Thibodeaux lacks the natural bend to be an elite outside pass-rusher. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has questioned his fire. Some talent evaluators wonder about his commitment to football, saying he spends too much time talking about off-the-field interests.”

Cimini clarified that none of these criticisms came from anyone with ties to the Gang Green organization. However, these things don’t seem to jive with Robert Saleh’s motto of all gas, no brake, per Cimini.

Despite all of these things that are being said about him, it’s hard not to be impressed. Thibodeaux has incredible size at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and there is production to back up the traits:

19 sacks

35.5 tackles for loss

Over 126 total tackles

History Tends to Repeat Itself





Video Video related to insider would be 'surprised' if jets add 'overrated' top pass rusher: report

Based on this latest story from Cimini, fans are starting to get a very familiar feeling in their gut.

Back in the 1995 NFL draft, the Jets held the No. 9 overall pick. When they were on the clock fans in New York City were begging and chanting for the team to take Miami’s defensive tackle, Warren Sapp.

Yet when the pick was announced they ended up with tight end Kyle Brady out of Penn State.

April 22, 1995: The Jets pass on Warren Sapp & select Penn State TE Kyle Brady with the 9th overall pick in the #NFLDraft. Jets fans go ballistic (🎥 via NFL Films) pic.twitter.com/cALeBM7AyU — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) April 22, 2021

One of those players is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and one of those guys lasted all of four years with the Jets.

History tends to repeat itself and there is nothing worse than passing on a player to watch someone else take your guy.

It is one thing when a player gets sniped before you’re even on the clock. At least you can sleep at night knowing you never had a chance to select insert player, but as was the case in 1995 and what could very well happen in 2022, it sounds like Thibodeaux will be on the board with the No. 4 overall pick barring something unforeseen.

The green and white haven’t had a pass rusher opponents had to fear or gameplan for since John Abraham. It is time to end that drought and bring someone in here that can threaten with a double-digit sack season (which hasn’t happened since 2015).

