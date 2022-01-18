Jets Predicted to Land Underrated $12 Million Packers Starting Linebacker

Not every signing is going to be on the front page of your local newspaper.

The great NFL teams are built from the ground floor up with a solid combination of stars and average Joes.

For instance, the New York Jets first signing in free agency last year wasn’t a splashy name or big-time contract it was former first-round bust Jarrad Davis on a one-year deal.

While that move didn’t necessarily work out, you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Sometimes the biggest impact can come from the unlikeliest of places.

A Diamond in the Rough That Could Have a Huge Impact





Jets analyst and content creator Matt O’Leary predicted that the Jets would land Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell this offseason.

He labeled it a “mid-tier or depth signing” for Gang Green, but one that could have a big impact:

“I’m giving the former Packers linebacker a two-year deal for $12 million, so $6 million per year. The biggest question with him was 2021 a one-year wonder?”

The 28-year-old (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season) has had a career year by every possible metric:

146 combined tackles (career-high)

Two interceptions (career-high)

Two sacks (tied for a career-high)

Campbell spent the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons before enjoying a solo season with the Arizona Cardinals. Although it wasn’t until 2021 that he truly found his calling with the Packers.

The talented linebacker has made just north of $12 million in career earnings, per Spotrac. This new proposed deal though would double his net worth and put some nice change in his pocket.

While it is impossible to know if this was just a pop year for Campbell, the Jets would be protected because it isn’t a lot of money or years on the contract.

A Lot of Unknown at the Linebacker Spot





Campbell isn’t a flashy player, but he is a solid glue guy that does a lot of things really well. O’Leary highlighted his durability (has only missed one game in the last three years) and we all know the best ability you can have is availability.

On top of that, he is a guy that is willing to do the dirty work, even if he doesn’t get the credit for it. O’Leary also complimented him for his efficiency in the tackling game and he is very good against the run which has been a problem for the Jets.

“I’m banking on him being a late bloomer, I mean it would be great if he turns into Demario Davis with the New Orleans Saints but I bring up his name as a player who struggled early in his career but found his footing in his late 20s.”

He was recently listed as one of the best bargains buys during last year’s free agency by Bill Barnwell of ESPN.

He would be a nice addition to the Jets’ linebacking corps that is desperate for some depth and proven commodities.

