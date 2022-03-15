Jets Have ‘Jumped Into the Mix’ for Dynamic Pass Rusher: Report

The New York Jets are ready to strike in free agency.

General manager Joe Douglas said they would be aggressive this offseason and they sure have been so far.

Now a new rumor has surfaced that has connected the Jets to one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

According to Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network, Gang Green has “jumped into the mix” for Arizona Cardinals defender Chandler Jones.

He added that the team has always planned to add a pass rusher in free agency, but were waiting for the right opportunity.

🚨 The #Jets now have "jumped into the mix" for #Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones, per @PFN365. 🚨 "Sources said that the money could get in the $20M APY range" via PFN.#TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/RLhzhnX4NG — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 15, 2022

There is no question that Jones would be a saucy addition to the defense, but it could come at a pretty hefty price.

The Spotrac market value prices him at about a $14.5 million average per year. Although from what Pauline is hearing that number could be as high as $20 million.

The first number would rank him 11th among the highest-paid “linebackers” in football. While the higher figure would thrust him inside the top-four highest paid at the position.

That is a large difference and a number that is so large that you wonder if Douglas would go that high?

He wasn’t willing to go that high for veteran safety Marcus Williams who left the New Orleans Saints and joined the Baltimore Ravens on a ground-breaking deal.

Safety Marcus Williams is agreeing to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million, per source. Big market-shifting deal in AFC North. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

Gang Green was in it until the end, but ultimately they didn’t pay the necessary tax it would’ve required to reel him in.

Would they feel differently about that for a premium position in EDGE rusher as opposed to the safety spot?

The Jets need more pass rush help and Jones is arguably the most underrated EDGE rusher in all of football.

He just turned 32 years old, but his age hasn’t slowed him down:

Seven double-digit sack seasons

33 forced fumbles

Over 195 quarterback hits

Jones would immediately line up opposite of Carl Lawson and instantly form one of the best pass-rushing duos the team has seen this century.

In free agency, everyone gets overpaid, but what you have to separate as a key decision-maker is which players you’re willing to bite the bullet for.

“I am shocked Chandler Jones is still available.”@michaelirvin88 is asking @MoveTheSticks questions that he totally came up with himself 😂 pic.twitter.com/FYvEpBHcVu — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 14, 2022

Not only would Jones fit the football bill of exactly what the team is looking for but he has been a widely respected leader in every locker room that he has been in throughout his career.

In a perfect world the Jets would love to add a pass rusher in free agency then turn around and double-dip in the 2022 NFL draft with another youngster.

Scouts have said this EDGE class is the best they have seen in arguably a decade. That could even behoove the Jets to select two of these young bucks in late April.

Although adding Jones at his suggested price tag could very well change that dynamic.

